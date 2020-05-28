Fort Lauderdale , May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an innovator in tech and ingenuity Elon Musk has no equal, but to look at his ability to passionately move forward towards a vision for the world there are similarities between him and others. One person in particular who has passionately devoted himself to the uncovering of his vision and dream is Reynald Grattagliano. In the world of flavor, olfactory senses and extreme vision Reynald has built the entire industry of alcohol-free spirits.

Almost 10 years ago, ArKay , his flagship brand of alcohol alternatives, hit the shelves with no fanfare. While the bell curve for the alcohol bandwagon was at its final peak the press and media were using his product as a light sign off story to chuckle at as if to say “who needs an alcohol alternative when we have alcohol?”

Today however this vision is paying dividends as alcohol companies like Diageo struggle to make up ground on the growing trend. Ahead of his time by almost a decade Reynald has a large piece of the global market selling in over 180 countries. “We want adult style alcohol-free beverages to be a household idea” he said “this is not about any one being the best, but I am interested in the concept and I’ve delivered, what I believe to be, the best spirits alternative that can be made. I am the inventor, innovator, thinker, and tailor of alcohol-free spirits. ArKay is the gold standard, and without it there would be a huge gap to overcome, that no one who is producing alcohol free beverages today could do.”

When I asked how he could make such a bold statement he simply said “because no one else in the field has innovated it. I come with experience and expertise. As owner and inventor, I am able to adjust my formula and make it better all the time. These other companies are run by solely businessmen. I am an artist and my paints are flavor and experience. 10 years ago, I began and every day I am still improving on myself, my company, my product.”

Reynald is looking to redefine the Adult Drink category to no longer be simply based on the presence of alcohol alone. He has a vision where depth of experience and flavor are at the core of the category and ArKay doesn’t disappoint with over 33 flavors all the mimic the burn and bite of alcohol so as to add to the overall experience you, as an adult, are looking to add to your morning coffee or evening mocktail.

About Arkay Beverages - Trusted Since 2011

Alcohol-Free spirits are popping up everywhere today. Reynald Grattagliano, the pioneering visionary spark behind the question “is it possible to create alcohol free spirits?” says “We are looking for deep connections. Currently we connect at bars, but alcohol can keep us from connecting deeply.” Therefore, he concentrated on making wonderful drinks that could inspire community but be built on clarity.

ArKay came about due to the lack of options in the alcohol-free adult beverage market. Adults enjoy the vast flavors of alcohol, but today, less and less people are drinking. So, the question arises “what constitutes an adult drink today?” ArKay is a zero-proof beverage flavored to resemble all the alcohols you‘re familiar with, Brandy, Vodka, Rums, Gins and Whiskies of all sorts and even more. Utilizing an extract of capsaicin to create the burn and kick that is so synonymous with alcohol, ArKay is leading the way to the redefining of “Adult Drinks.”

Buy ArKay Now

More info on Alcohol-Free Beverages: https://arkaybeverages.com/articles-about-alternative-alcohols/



In 2011 wine culture was growing and it was still a foregone conclusion that everyone was drinking alcohol. This was when Reynald Grattagliano introduced ArKay, the first ever alcohol-free spirit substitute, to the world. In the US his product was met with ridicule and resistance. Why? Because it had never been considered, “Alcohol-Free Whisky?” No one would have thought that could be possible and new ideas are always met with resistance. ArKay, having survived those early days through the passion and determination of Reynald Grattagliano, is able to see the fruits of its labor even though the idea that was almost a decade ahead of its time.

“Today we’re hearing customers ask for alcohol-free options everywhere and juices and sodas no longer cut it.” expressed local bartender Bill Georges. “Wanting an alcohol-free option doesn’t mean they want a juice box, nor does it mean they have a problem with alcohol. It means they want something with all the flavor and complexity of a traditional alcoholic beverage and want to stay sober.”

For years ArKay looked to position themselves as an option for those who had to abstain for medical, religious, or addictive reasons. Today, ArKay is looking at the growing market it forged and is seeing that, finally, people are beginning to see the difference between a great adult beverage and alcoholic one. Those two can be the same thing but no longer have to be thanks to ArKay.

ArKay has been honing its formula and is providing a beverage that can offer an option for those open to taking it. The world is catching up and we are seeing more alcohol substitutes on the market all the time. ArKay is the grandfather of the Alcohol-Free movement. With 33 different alcohol alternatives, ArKay is the most experienced and is leading the way to the future of the alcohol-free adult beverage industry.

Behind the product is a mission to create this option. “When we create an option, where there was none previously, we open people, and thus communities, to new ideas.” Says ArKay’s founder and Vice President Reynald Grattagliano, while sipping a ArKay Rum and Cola at a café in Arandas, Jalisco where they bottle and ship products to over 180 different countries. The passion that kept Reynald going through the early years, as the rest of the world caught up, is still alive as his conversation is always looking to include the question “What other options are there?” He can see that when it comes to alcohol, although it forged the way forward with its flavors, he can now take the baton and present the world with another option as to where to get those flavors.

Share this story on Instagram using

#takingabreak

#nonAlcoholicOptions

#morethanaRitual

#vodka #alternativevodka





Written by: MartinJon Garcia The Recovery Mentor



MartinJon has over 19 years in recovery and is leading the way to adding “Recovering To” to the conversation of “Recovering From.” Talking about what we are all heading toward keeps us looking forward not behind. MartinJon is a passionate speaker, writer, and coach for those on a journey of taking the reigns of their own lives and enjoying the ride.

Website https://www.martinjon.com/

Podcast: Recover Yourself: https://www.martinjon.com/podcast and anywhere you get your podcasts



Twitter @martinjon

Instagram @martinjon

Facebook /MartinJonArt

Image/Text Disclaimer: Neither Elon Musk nor any of his businesses are associated with, or expressly endorse, ArKay Alcohol-Free Beverages.





For Media Contact and Source:

Business Name: ArKay Beverages

Business website: https://arkaybeverages.com/

Phone: 773-843-1794

This press release is via KISSPR.com Story Newswire Stortelling Company for Zero Proof Non-Alcoholic Spirits https://story.kisspr.com/

Attachment