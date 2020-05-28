SALT LAKE CITY, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced the election of Daniel K. Spiegelman, age 61, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately, expanding the Board to nine members. Additionally, Mr. Spiegelman was appointed to the audit committee of Myriad’s Board.



Mr. Spiegelman has served as a Chief Financial Officer in several diversified biotechnology companies spanning 30 years. He was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on development of first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics for rare genetic diseases. Having retired from that position after eight years, Dan now serves on the board of Tizona Therapeutics, Inc., a private pharmaceutical company, and has previously served on a number of public and private biotech company boards.

“We are excited to welcome Dan to the Myriad Board,” said Louise Phanstiel, Chair of the Board of Myriad. “Dan brings a deep understanding of the biotech industry along with strong finance, M&A and business development experience. His background of creating value and growing early stage as well as established companies will provide useful strategic insights in executing our global strategy for molecular diagnostics and precision medicine.”

The Company also announced today that Director John T. Henderson, M.D. will retire from the board at the Company’s Annual Meeting in December 2020. Dr. Henderson joined the Board of Myriad in 2004 and has served as Chair of the Board from April 2005 through March 2020.

“It has been a privilege to play a part of Myriad’s journey in becoming a leader in providing trusted healthcare advice to patients and their physicians,” said Henderson. “I have treasured the opportunity to work with so many Myriad employees whose passion and dedication to pioneering best of class precision medicine is unsurpassed. I certainly look forward to the company’s continued growth and success.”

In commenting on Dr. Henderson’s pending retirement, Louise Phanstiel said, “The Board sincerely appreciates all of John’s many contributions to Myriad as a leader, a colleague and friend. John has led with integrity and caring about Myriad’s Vision and Mission. He will be deeply missed and we wish him all the best.”

