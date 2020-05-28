Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmology Drugs Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global ophthalmology drugs market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

The global ophthalmology drugs market is expected to decline from $24,640.0 million in 2019 to $19,831.3 million in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -19.5%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 44.6% from 2021 and reach $33,272.8 million in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to nearly $38,223.53 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 7.0% to $53,698.87 million by 2030.

This report describes and evaluates the global ophthalmology drugs market. It covers 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 to 2023 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the periods 2023-2025 and 2025-2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the aging population prone to age-related eye disorders, the increase in number of contact lens users suffering from dry eye condition, increased funding from public and private research organizations, increased healthcare expenditure globally, increase in allergy diseases (hay fever) and increase in number of treatment options. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were low healthcare access, particularly in developing countries, and lack of awareness about eye disorders such as dry eye and glaucoma.

Going forward, rise in laser surgeries, digitalization of the workplace, increasing prevalence of eye-related disorders and increasing geriatric population, growing burden of diabetes and other comorbidities, side effects of other medication, and promising pipeline for dry eye disease will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the ophthalmology drugs market in the future include long and costly drug approval procedures, inadequate insurance coverage of ophthalmologists' services expiration of branded drug patents and disruption in the supply chain of ophthalmology drugs due to the impact of COVID-19.

North America was the largest region in the global ophthalmology drugs market, accounting for 41.4% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, South America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the ophthalmology drugs market will be North America and the Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 8.9% and 8.5% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.0% and 6.9% respectively.

The ophthalmology drugs market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 88.0% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Novartis AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allergan Plc., Bayer AG, and Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The global pharmaceutical drugs market, of which the ophthalmology drugs market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $936.3 billion in 2019, having grown at a CAGR of 3.9% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% to nearly $1,298.6 billion by 2023. The ophthalmology drugs market was the smallest segment of the pharmaceutical drugs market accounting for 2.6% of the total in 2019. The dermatology drugs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the pharmaceutical drugs market, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019-2023.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has caused a shortage in the supply of ophthalmic drugs for the treatment of dry eyes. This is because the COVID-19 pandemic created disruption in the global pharmaceutical supply chain which is heavily dependent on China. The main raw materials in drug production are manufactured in China and are exported to other parts of the world for making the final drug. This has resulted in pharmacies and wholesalers reporting many drugs being out of stock. Owing to the shortage of medications, governments are advising pharmacists to limit the dispensing of certain dry eye prescription medicines such as chloramphenicol (an antibiotic for conjunctivitis) eye drops and ointments to a one-month supply according to the prescribed dose. Also, pharmacists are recommended to sell certain over the counter medicines (OTC) to a maximum of one unit per purchase due to the concern on the significant health impacts on the patients that can be caused due to the shortage of medicines during this pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

7. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Drug Type

7.2.1. Antiglaucoma Drugs

7.2.2. Dry Eye Medication

7.2.3. Other Ophthalmological Drugs

7.3. Market Segmentation By Prescription Type

7.3.1. OTC Drugs

7.3.2. Prescription Drugs

7.4. Market Segmentation By Drug Variation

7.4.1. Branded Drugs

7.4.2. Generic Drugs

7.5. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7.5.1. Hospital Pharmacies

7.5.2. Eye Health Clinics

7.5.3. Retail Pharmacies

7.5.4. Online Pharmacies

8. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Product Analysis - Product Examples



9. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Supply Chain Analysis

9.1. Raw Material Suppliers

9.2. Contract Research Organization (CRO)

9.3. Ophthalmology Drugs Manufacturer

9.3.1. Drug Discovery

9.3.2. Preclinical And Clinical Trials

9.3.3. Patents Upon Discovery And Approval

9.3.4. Drug Manufacturing

9.4. Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)

9.5. Wholesalers/Distributors

9.6. Retailers (Pharmacies) And Hospitals

9.7. Ophthalmologists And Optometrists

9.8. End-Users

10. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Customer Information

10.1. Loss Of Vision Is The Major Concern For Glaucoma Patients

10.2. Majority Of The Patients Do not Seek Preventive Eye Care

10.3. Impact Of Dry Eye Disease (DED) On Patients' Quality Of Life

10.4. Two-thirds Of Americans Suffer From Eye Problems

10.5. Americans Taking More Prescription Drugs than Ever

10.6. Increasing Intake of Prescription Drugs

11. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Innovative Drugs To Reduce Postoperative Inflammation And Pain

11.2. New Rho-kinase Inhibitors for Glaucoma

11.3. Development Of New Mode Of Delivery Systems

11.4. Single Dose Preservative Free Eye Drops

11.5. New Product Development

11.6. Development Of Combination Therapies

11.7. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) For Dry Eye Treatment

11.8. Rising Research And Collaborations

11.9. Global Expansion And Acquisitions

12. Leading Ophthalmologic Drug Therapies

13. Gene Therapy In Ophthalmology

13.1. Current Scenario Of Research And Development In Gene Therapy

13.2. Near-Term Potential

13.3. Long-Term Potential

14. Unmet Needs In Ophthalmology Drugs Market

15. Impact of COVID-19 On Ophthalmology Drugs Market

16. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market Size And Growth

16.1. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)

16.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

16.1.2. Aging Population -

16.1.3. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

16.2. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)

16.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

16.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023

17. Ophthalmology Drugs Market, Regional Analysis

17.1. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)

17.2. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region

17.3. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market, 2019-2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

18. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market Segmentation



19. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

19.1. Ophthalmology Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

19.2. Per Capita Average Ophthalmology Drugs Market Expenditure, Global

20. Asia-Pacific Ophthalmology Drugs Market



21. Western Europe Ophthalmology Drugs Market



22. Eastern Europe Ophthalmology Drugs Market



23. North America Ophthalmology Drugs Market



24. South America Ophthalmology Drugs Market



25. Middle East Ophthalmology Drugs Market



26. Africa Ophthalmology Drugs Market



27. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

28. Ophthalmology Drugs Market, Key Mergers And Acquisitions

28.1. Stada Arzneimittel AG Acquired Biopharma LLC

28.2. Fidia Farmaceutici S.P.A. Acquired Ophthalmic Products From Novartis Farma Spain

28.3. Immunovant Sciences Ltd. Merged With Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation

28.4. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Acquired Avizorex Pharma

28.5. Novartis Acquired Ophthalmic Solution Xiidra From Takeda Pharmaceutical

28.6. Biogen Inc. Acquired Nightstar Therapeutics Limited

28.7. AbbVie Acquired Allergan

28.8. Alcon Acquired Tear Film Innovations, Inc.

28.9. Astellas Pharma Inc. Acquired Quethera Limited

28.10. TWi Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Acquired Synpac-Kingdom Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (SKP)

28.11. Chengdu Kanghong Pharma Acquired IOPtima Ltd. From BioLight

28.12. Horizon Therapeutics Plc Acquired River Vision Development Corp.

28.13. Novartis Acquired Encore Vision

28.14. Astellas Pharma Inc. Acquired Ocata Therapeutics

28.15. Purdue Canada Acquired Merck's Ophthalmology Portfolio

28.16. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Acquired InSite Vision Inc.

28.17. Actavis Plc. Acquired Allergan Inc.

28.18. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Acquired Merck's Ophthalmology Products

28.19. Lupin Limited Acquired Laboratorios Grin

29. Market Background: Pharmaceutical Drugs Market

29.1. Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Characteristics

29.2. Market Segmentation By Product Type

29.3. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2019, By Segment, Value ($ Billion)

29.4. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Segment

29.5. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

29.6. Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region

30. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market Opportunities And Strategies

30.1. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

30.2. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

30.3. Global Ophthalmology Drugs Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies

30.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

30.3.2. Competitor Strategies

31. Ophthalmology Drugs Market, Conclusions And Recommendations



32. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Adcock Ingram

Aflofarm Farmacja Polska Sp. z o. o,

Akron Inc.

Alcon Pharmaceuticals Czech Republic S.r.o.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Biolab Farmaceutica

Cristalia

Daiichi Sankyo

Endo International plc

ERC Labs

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Herzig Eye Institute

Implandata ophthalmic products GmbH

Johnson & Johnson

Medicom Health care

Novamedika

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Pfizer Inc.

Regenerx Biopharmaceuticals Inc

ReGenTree, LLC

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shire

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teuto Brasileiro

The Geuder Group, MORCHER GmbH

Thomas Eye Group

Vision gain

VUAB Pharma, Inc



