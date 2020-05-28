- Advisory committee meeting not required; PDUFA goal date unchanged

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that during the recent mid-cycle communication with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the FDA notified the Company that it is no longer planning to hold an Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) meeting to discuss the Biologics License Application (BLA) for margetuximab. The FDA also stated it continues to anticipate meeting the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for the application review, which is December 18, 2020.

"Since submitting the BLA for margetuximab, we have worked collaboratively with the FDA to answer the Agency’s questions as they arise," said Scott Koenig, M.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics. "We will continue to work closely with the Agency to potentially bring margetuximab as a treatment option to patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer."

MacroGenics is seeking approval of margetuximab, an investigational, Fc-engineered, monoclonal antibody that targets HER2, for the treatment of patients with pre-treated metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

About HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

Human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) is a protein found on the surface of some cancer cells that promotes growth and is associated with aggressive disease and poor prognosis. Approximately 15-20% of breast cancer cases are HER2-positive. Antibody-based therapies targeting HER2 have greatly improved outcomes of patients with HER2-positive breast cancer and are now standard of care in both early-and late-stage disease. However, metastatic breast cancer remains an unmet need and ongoing HER2 blockade is recommended for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

About Margetuximab

Margetuximab is an Fc-engineered, monoclonal antibody that targets the HER2 oncoprotein. HER2 is expressed by tumor cells in breast, gastroesophageal and other solid tumors. Margetuximab was designed to provide HER2 blockade and has similar HER2 binding and antiproliferative effects as trastuzumab. In addition, margetuximab has been engineered to enhance the engagement of the immune system through MacroGenics’ Fc Optimization technology. Margetuximab is also being evaluated in combination with checkpoint blockade. The Phase 2/3 MAHOGANY trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-positive gastroesophageal cancer is ongoing (NCT04082364). For more information please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the Company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements about the Company's strategy, future operations, clinical development of the Company's therapeutic candidates, milestone or opt-in payments from the Company's collaborators, the Company's anticipated milestones and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for the timing and steps required in the regulatory review process, expectations for regulatory approvals, the impact of competitive products, our ability to enter into agreements with strategic partners and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's product candidates, business or economic disruptions due to catastrophes or other events, including natural disasters or public health crises such as the novel coronavirus (referred to as COVID-19), and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

