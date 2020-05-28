|Series
|RIKV 20 1005
|RIKV 20 1215
|Settlement Date
|06/02/2020
|06/02/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|22,850
|20,850
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|99.568
|/
|1.250
|99.292
|/
|1.310
|Total Number of Bids Received
|20
|18
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|31,950
|31,850
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|8
|8
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|8
|8
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.568
|/
|1.250
|99.292
|/
|1.310
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|99.635
|/
|1.055
|99.405
|/
|1.099
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|99.568
|/
|1.250
|99.292
|/
|1.310
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|99.586
|/
|1.197
|99.309
|/
|1.278
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.635
|/
|1.055
|99.405
|/
|1.099
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.448
|/
|1.599
|99.137
|/
|1.599
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|99.569
|/
|1.247
|99.291
|/
|1.312
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.40
|1.53
