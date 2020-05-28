Series RIKV 20 1005RIKV 20 1215
Settlement Date 06/02/202006/02/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 22,85020,850
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.568/1.25099.292/1.310
Total Number of Bids Received 2018
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 31,95031,850
Total Number of Successful Bids 88
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 88
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.568/1.25099.292/1.310
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.635/1.05599.405/1.099
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.568/1.25099.292/1.310
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.586/1.19799.309/1.278
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.635/1.05599.405/1.099
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.448/1.59999.137/1.599
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.569/1.24799.291/1.312
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.401.53