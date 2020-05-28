Star Targets the Commencement of Mining Operations



Westlake Village, CA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC Pink; STAL; "Star" or the “Company”) is pleased to introduce our Company to our shareholders and prospective investors.

Richard Carey, CEO of Star Alliance International, stated, “We are excited to introduce our Company to you. We are now planning to make the final payment due for the purchase of the mine and start the process of restarting mining operations. We are preparing the documentation necessary to obtain our permits and complete our plans to widen the road to the mine as well as refurbishing the on-site mining equipment. Our primary objectives are solid growth, profitability and improving Shareholder Value.”

Corporate History

Star Alliance International Corp. is a Nevada corporation incorporated April 17, 2014 and has been repurposed for the acquisition and development of natural resource opportunities. The Company is a “34 Act” fully reporting company, current on its filings with the SEC and its common shares are traded under the stock symbol “STAL” on the OTC Pink market.

On August 13, 2019, the Company acquired the assets of Troy Mining Corp, a Nevada corporation ("Troy") for stock and cash payments. The final cash payment is now due.

The Troy Mine

The assets of the mine include gold mining claims consisting of approximately 4800 acres, located east/southeast of El Portal, California, in Mariposa County. Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement Star acquired 100% of the assets of the Troy Mine for stock and cash. Such assets include a production processing mill together with associated buildings, all the mining and support equipment at the Troy mine site, all the Troy mining claims, and related geological reports relating to the property, assay reports on the property, and all core drilling samples. Based upon the extensive geological reports, core drilling samples, and existing portals, Star believes it can rapidly bring this mining property into economic production. Details are as follows:

· Project is located at the base of the “gold mother lode” in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled over the years in California.

· Project was being actively worked as recently as 2002.

· There are a minimum of eight major existing production shafts within the project claims that have produced approximately one million plus troy ounces of gold within the past 150+ years.

· There are approximately sixteen additional portals located within the project claims.

· These portals have never been worked with modern equipment, only pick/shovel and dynamite.

· Veins in existing portals have never been followed via modern methods (3D imaging, etc.).

IMPORTANT FEATURES OF PROJECT

· The project consists of mining claims located upon land under the control of BLM and Forestry Service not the state of California with oversight being by these two agencies.

· This is a hardrock mining project, not an open pit or placer type project resulting in much less oversight for air pollution and visual impact.

· Star’s project is not a start-up project; it is the reopening of an existing, recently worked, mine so effectively “grandfathered”.

EXISTING BENEFITS OF PROJECT

· There is an existing grid of roads and trails that crisscross the project providing access to the prime portals. The roads are graded dirt that can be maintained as passable year round and the trails can be expanded into passable roads. The estimated cost to build these roads and trails today would be in excess of $10 million, however widening the main 7 mile road to the mine would be much easier and costs would be approximately $500,000.

· There is a gravity flow ball mill installed on the site that is complete from an ore introduction conveyor system and both rough and crushed ore bins with a pneumatic air hammer/blaster system, through the separation portion of the mill including water and other solutions storage tanks and circulating system and separation tables. This equipment has a replacement cost of approximately $1.8 million. It will probably take $200,000 to add missing equipment and wiring.

· On site there are two self-contained generators connected to existing electrical distribution panels with an on-site replacement cost of approximately $12,000.

· The project has multiple production shafts (portals) that have in-shaft RR track installed.

· Sufficient timber is located within the claim areas to both provide shoring material for new tunneling; with the possibility if practicable, to sell any excess timber.

· While primarily a gold recovery project, geologists and assay reports indicate the amount of recoverable silver available in quantity is equal to that of gold which adds significantly to the bottom-line profit.

· Star has a large library of mining history of the area and the production shafts located within the project boundaries along with extensive exploration and geology maps, reports, etc.

THE TROY MINE VALUE

There have been two valuation reports on the property, one in 2000 and one in 2004. The first report was issued by Behre Dolbear & Company, Inc., one of the world’s leading mineral industry advisory firms and a foremost authority on mining property valuation. Central to Behre Dolbear, is its independence and the recognition by both the mining and financial communities of the accuracy, reliability, and integrity of every report it produces. Behre Dolbear’s approach to business involves the use of exclusive, conflict-free experts dedicated to meeting their clients’ specific requirements. One of Behre Dolbear’s prime geologists for this project was Mr. Mark Payne who was responsible for conducting and overseeing most of the original surveying and mapping of the property. The second report was prepared by Dr. Robert B. Garcia. Dr. Garcia had a long history as a developer, owner and operator of numerous mines and mining companies and as a consultant for the mining and precious metal industries. He graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in chemistry, but his vocational experience is mainly as a metallurgist. He also had consulted within the mining industry as an expert witness in court litigation and served as an assay referee in large bulk precious metal purchases and in evaluating mine properties for their ore value. Based on Dr. Garcia’s report the estimated gold reserve within the boundaries of this project at 2,048,720 troy ounces which based on today’s gold prices values the reserves in excess of $3.48 Billion.

ADDITIONAL KEY RESOURCES

· Star has initiated what it perceives as an excellent working relation with the BLM and Forestry Service officials that will be involved in the project’s operation.

· Star has arranged to retain Mark Payne (one of Behre Dolbear’s prime geologists, see above) who is most familiar with the property to help in reestablishing mining operations. Besides his time with Behre Dolbear, Mr. Payne served as chief geologist for several major companies such as Emgold Mining Corp and Sutter Gold Mining and has been an independent geological consultant since 1985 specializing in exploration, definition, and resource estimation of gold- quartz vein systems and gold deposits dominated by coarse particulate gold. He is a California Registered Professional Geologist #7067, and a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists. Mr. Payne attended California State University Sacramento, Bachelor of Arts Geological Sciences Program.

· Star also has arranged to retain the services of a former General Manager of the mining operation who has a hands-on, on-site knowledge of the proper operating methods for Star’s project. This individual has his BS in Economics from the Wharton School of Finance and has been involved in the precious metal and various aspects of the mining business for more than 30 years.

Planned Operations

The Company is in the process of the preparation necessary to restart mining operations.

The Company believes that it will take approximately three months to obtain the necessary approvals and acquire the additional equipment required.

The Company intends to submit a plan of operations for our mining activities on the Star Alliance International Corp. Claims to the BLM district office. The plan of operations must include appropriate environmental protection and reclamation measures and describe either the entire operation proposed or reasonably foreseeable operations and how they would be conducted, including the nature and location of proposed structures and facilities. The public has the conditional right to cross mining claims or sites for recreational and other purposes.

Since the discovery of gold at Sutter’s Mill on the American River in January, 1848 the area known as the “Mother Lode Region” has been one of the most prolific gold producing areas in the world. The Mother Lode is a long narrow strip on the western foothills of the Sierra Nevada enclosing a mostly continuous series of gold deposits. It is a mile wide and approximately 120 miles long. There is a wall-like mass of quartz that outcrops at intervals along the belt. The wide zone of parallel and discontinuous gold vein deposits is referred to as the Mother Lode System. Mining on the Mother lode belt is favored by nearness to supply centers, good transportation facilities, labor supply, good climatic conditions and by the slow increase of rock temperature in depth. Star is looking forward to the resumption of mining operations with confidence particularly due to the metrics as described and recognizing that no mining to depth has occurred on the project.

