Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molecular Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global molecular point of care diagnostics market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.05% in the projected period 2019-2028.



The escalating demand for diagnostic technology due to the widespread of COVID-19 is a basic factor driving the growth of the global molecular point of care diagnostics market. In addition, the growing demand for non-invasive diagnosis and their further development, along with the increasing prevalence of diseases throughout the world, is also driving the global market growth. Key opportunities like the overall increase in the spending on R&D activities and the successful innovations in the market must be leveraged to reach the projected growth. However, the high capital requirement is hampering the market growth. Also, insufficient high complexity test centers are a challenge to global market growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the molecular point of care diagnostics market. The growing demand for molecular point of care diagnosis by both patients and physicians in countries like Japan is likely to lead to market growth. Moreover, governments in this region are taking several initiatives to promote the adoption of precision medicine solutions, thereby aiding the regional market growth.



The major companies in the molecular point of care diagnostics market are QuantuMDx Group Ltd, DiaSorin SpA, Spartan Biosciences Inc, Mesa Biotech, Biocartis, Biomerieux SA, Danaher, Qiagen, Abacus Diagnostica, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Hologic Inc, Luminex Corporation, Abbott, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Quidel Corporation.



Luminex Corporation is a company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of proprietary molecular testing technologies & products. The company offers its products for the pharmaceutical, diagnostics and life sciences sectors throughout the globe. Concerning the molecular diagnostic point of care market, the company offers Verigene System, Verigene Bloodstream infection test, Verigene II System, Verigene respiratory tract infection and Verigene gastrointestinal infection tests. The company operates in several countries across the world.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Molecular Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Fda Issued Emergency Use Authorization Due to Covid 19 Pandemic

2.2.2. Increased Geriatric Population Requires More Diagnostic Services

2.2.3. North America Region Leads the Market

2.2.4. Opportunities from Emerging Countries for the Market

2.2.5. Hybridization of Available Technologies is a Promising Trend

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Regulatory Framework

2.6.1. United States

2.6.2. Europe

2.6.3. Asia-Pacific

2.6.3.1. China

2.6.3.2. Japan

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Demand for Diagnosing Presence of Sars Cov-2

2.7.2. Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnosis

2.7.3. Rise in the Number of Diseases

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. High Capital Requirement

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Spending on Research & Development

2.9.2. Innovations in the Market

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Lack of High Complexity Testing Centers



3. Global Molecular Point of Care Diagnostics Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Assays

3.2. Instruments

3.3. Software



4. Global Molecular Point of Care Diagnostics Market Outlook - by Application

4.1. Infectious Disease

4.1.1. Respiratory

4.1.2. Hospital-Acquired Infections

4.1.3. Sexually-Transmited Infections

4.1.4. Gastrointestinal Infections

4.2. Oncology

4.3. Prenatal

4.4. Others



5. Global Molecular Point of Care Diagnostics Market Outlook - by Technology

5.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.1.1. Real-Time Pcr (Q-Pcr)

5.1.2. Digital Pcr (D-Pcr)

5.2. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

5.3. Other



6. Global Molecular Point of Care Diagnostics Market Outlook - by End-User

6.1. Hospital

6.2. Clinics

6.3. Diagnostic Centers

6.4. Others



7. Global Molecular Point of Care Diagnostics Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. ABBott

8.2. Abacus Diagnostica

8.3. Biomerieux Sa

8.4. Biocartis

8.5. Danaher

8.6. Diasorin Spa

8.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

8.8. F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

8.9. Luminex Corporation

8.10. Hologic Inc

8.11. Mesa Biotech

8.12. Spartan Biosciences Inc

8.13. Quantumdx Group Ltd

8.14. Quidel Corporation

8.15. Qiagen



9. Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope

9.2. Sources of Data

9.3. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lr9kah

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900