April 2020 - a record sales month with 1,850+ units sold, a 17% increase on March 2020 (previous record sales month)



380 new patients prescribed LGP products in April (for a cumulative total of over 3,550 patients) and 28 new prescribers

The Office of Drug Control continues review of LGP’s application for an expanded Cultivation Permit and has granted an extension to LGP’s existing permit in the interim

MONTRÉAL, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR) (OTC-QB: ELIXF) (FRA: 2LQA) (“ELIXXER” or (the “Company”) Pharmaceutical medical cannabis partner, Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) of Australia, has provided a sales update for the month of April 2020.

LGP has achieved another record-breaking month in April 2020, with:

Sales of 1,850+ units of LGP Classic product (a new monthly record), a 17% increase on March 2020 sales;

380 New patients being prescribed LGP medicinal cannabis products (a cumulative total of 3,550+ patients have been prescribed LGP medicinal cannabis products as at 30 April 2020); and

28 New healthcare professionals prescribed LGP’s products (for a total of 272 healthcare professionals prescribing LGP products).

Commenting on the record monthly sales, Little Green Pharma Managing Director Fleta Solomon, said:

“Little Green Pharma’s continued growth trajectory in sales and patients is indicative of our determination to achieve our goal of delivering high quality and affordable medicinal cannabis products to our patients both domestically and globally. It is a testament to our hard work and further highlights the strong demand for our world-class suite of medicinal cannabis oil products.”

About Elixxer Ltd. ( www.Elixxer.com )

ELXR Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: ELXR), the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELIXF) and the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA: 2LQA).

Through its partners ELXR presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.



About Little Green Pharma (www.littlegreenpharma.com)



Little Green Pharma is a vertically integrated medicinal cannabis business with operations from cultivation and production through to manufacturing and distribution.



The Company has an indoor cultivation facility in Western Australia and an exclusive partnership with a GMP- licensed pharmaceutical manufacturer for the production of its own-branded range of medicinal cannabis products.



Little Green Pharma products comply with all required Therapeutic Goods Administration regulations and testing requirements. With a growing range of products containing differing ratios of active ingredients, Little Green Pharma supplies medical-grade cannabis products to Australian and overseas markets.

The Company has a strong focus on patient access in the emerging global medicinal cannabis market and is actively engaged in promoting education and outreach programs, as well as participating in clinical investigations and research projects to develop innovative new delivery systems.

