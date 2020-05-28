Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Collaborative Robots Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the global collaborative robots market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 31.13% in the forthcoming period 2019-2028.



Rising applications of collaborative robots in various sectors and the growing demand for increased productivity are the major factors driving the growth of the global collaborative robots market. The low price of cobots and higher RoI is another driver of market growth. However, the limited scope of cobots due to their collaborative nature and the evolving safety standards are restraining the market growth. In addition, there are oppositions by the human workforce as cobots are perceived as a threat to their jobs. But, key opportunities like the rising demand by automation-driven industries and the demand for cobots with high capacity must be leveraged to reach the projected growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region and the largest market for the collaborative robots in the coming years. The favorable government initiatves to encourage the development of the robotics segment in the Asian countries are the basic drivers of the regional market growth. For instance, the South Korean government launched an initiative called Intelligent Robot Industry Development Strategy' to promote the usage of collaborative robots among small and medium enterprises.



The major companies in the collaborative robots market are FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, MRK-Systeme GmbH, Rethink Robots, Seiko Epson Corporation, DENSO Robotics, Universal Robots, Robert Bosch GmbH, F&P Robotics AG, KUKA AG, ABB, Nachi Robotics Systems Inc, Energid Technologies Corporation and Precise Automation Inc.



Denso Corporation is a global company that supplies advanced automotive technology, systems and components. It develops body control computers, microelectronic devices, agricultural production equipment and industrial equipment. It launched COBOTTA, a collaborative robot, at Automatica 2016. COBOTTA is a compact and collaborative six-axis robot that can be taken anywhere and can automate tasks without any expert knowledge, making its operation simple. The company operates in Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Collaborative Robots Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Rise in Adoption of Collaborative Robots by Smes

2.2.2. Integration of IoT in Robotics

2.2.3. Safety Concerns Regarding Traditional Industrial Robots

2.3. Impact of Covid-19 on Collaborative Robots

2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.4.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.2. Threat of Substitute

2.4.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Industry Components

2.8. Patent Analysis

2.9. Product & Pricing Analysis

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Widening Applications of Collaborative Robots

2.10.2. Demand for Flexible Automation & Increased Productivity

2.10.3. Higher Return on Investment (Roi) Offered by Cobots

2.10.4. Declining Prices of Collaborative Robots

2.11. Market Restraints

2.11.1. Lack of Capabilities Related to the Faster Cycle Time

2.11.2. Evolving Safety Standards

2.12. Market Opportunities

2.12.1. Demand by Automation-Driven Industries in Developing Countries

2.12.2. Rising Demand for Collaborative Robots With High Capacity

2.13. Market Challenges

2.13.1. Technological Challenges

2.13.2. Opposition by Human Workers as Cobots Are Perceived as Threat to Jobs



3. Global Collaborative Robots Market Outlook - by Payload Type

3.1. Up to 5Kg

3.2. From 6Kg to 10 Kg

3.3. Above 10Kg



4. Global Collaborative Robots Market Outlook - by Component

4.1. Controller

4.2. Drives

4.3. Sensor

4.4. End Effector

4.5. Other Components



5. Global Collaborative Robots Market Outlook - by End-User

5.1. Automotive

5.2. Electronics & Semiconductor

5.3. Food & Beverages

5.4. Plastic & Polymer

5.5. Aerospace

5.6. Metals & Machining

5.7. Other End-Users



6. Global Collaborative Robots Market Outlook - by Application

6.1. Material Handling

6.2. Small Parts Assembly

6.3. Cnc Machine Tending

6.4. Molding Operations

6.5. Test & Inspection

6.6. Packaging & Palletizing

6.7. Polishing

6.8. Screw Driving

6.9. Gluing, Dispensing, & Welding

6.10. Other Applications



7. Global Collaborative Robots Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Payload Type

7.1.2. Market by Component

7.1.3. Market by End-User

7.1.4. Market by Application

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Payload Type

7.2.2. Market by Component

7.2.3. Market by End-User

7.2.4. Market by Application

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Spain

7.2.5.5. Italy

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Payload Type

7.3.2. Market by Component

7.3.3. Market by End-User

7.3.4. Market by Application

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Payload Type

7.4.2. Market by Component

7.4.3. Market by End-User

7.4.4. Market by Application

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market by Payload Type

7.5.2. Market by Component

7.5.3. Market by End-User

7.5.4. Market by Application

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.3. Turkey

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. ABB

8.2. Denso Robotics

8.3. Energid Technologies Corporation

8.4. F&P Robotics AG

8.5. Fanuc Corporation

8.6. Kuka AG

8.7. MRK-Systeme GmbH

8.8. Nachi Robotics Systems Inc

8.9. Precise Automation Inc

8.10. Rethink Robotics

8.11. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.12. Seiko Epson Corporation

8.13. Universal Robots

8.14. Yaskawa Electric Corporation



9. Research Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

9.2. Sources of Data

9.3. Research Methodology



