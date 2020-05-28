HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions, announced today that Quantum Spatial, Inc. (“Quantum Spatial”), an NV5 company, has been awarded two contracts totaling $3 million by NASA and the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) to provide remote sensing services in support of water conservation efforts in the Western United States.

Quantum Spatial was selected to evaluate high-accuracy lidar and hyperspectral imaging in Colorado and Idaho for the NASA SnowEx 2020 campaign, which is analyzing technologies for measuring snowpack and corresponding snow water equivalency (SWE) in a variety of ecosystems. The SnowEx 2020 campaign is a research effort funded by the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in partnership with Boise State University.

Quantum Spatial was also awarded a contract expansion by the California DWR to provide additional remote sensing and analytics services to support the conservation of water resources across the state. Since 2017, Quantum Spatial has worked with the California DWR's Water Use and Efficiency Branch for statewide data collection that will help more than 400 water districts in the state assess water usage and ultimately assist future conservation efforts.

“We are pleased with the performance of Quantum Spatial as it continues to secure new contracts and deliver innovative approaches to extract the power of geospatial data for clients in the public and quasi-public sectors,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Water management is an important global issue, particularly in the Western United States, and we are proud to contribute to water conservation and intelligent water use efforts.”

“Quantum Spatial's pioneering work in deploying state-of-the-art remote sensing tools and leveraging advanced analytics to gain insight from the data collected makes us ideally suited for both the NASA SnowEx and DWR projects,” said Mark Abatto, President and COO of NV5 Geospatial Solutions.



