VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) Joint Venture Partner, Fe Limited (“FEL”) has announced that the sale of its Evanston royalty interest to Trident Resources PLC (LSX: TRR) has been granted approval from Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB).



The transaction has already received approval from FEL’s Shareholders, and the announcement by FEL that FIRB approval has also been granted is another important step. The transaction remains subject to Trident commencing trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange, which has been targeted to occur by 2 June 2020.

FEL has entered into an earn-in agreement with Macarthur for eight tenements in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Hillside Gold and Copper Project. Under the terms of the earn-in agreement, Macarthur acquired 5.4% of the ordinary shares in FEL in August 2019 as consideration for the stage 1 Option Exercise Fee. The Evanston royalty transaction will provide FEL with the necessary funding to support its ongoing exploration programs, including follow-up works to the recent drilling program completed at the Hillside Gold and Copper Project.

A copy of FEL’s full news release is available here .

Cameron McCall, President and Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“The confirmation that the sale of FEL’s royalty interest to Trident Resources has cleared a key regulatory approval requirement in Australia with the FIRB is further pleasing news for our joint venture partner FEL and its ability to fund its ongoing exploration programs, including further exploration activities on Macarthur’s Pilbara tenements encompassing the Hillside, Panorama, and Strelley projects. Macarthur looks forward to working with FEL on furthering these opportunities and delivering value to its shareholders.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman

Earn-in with Macarthur

Macarthur Lithium Pty Ltd (“MLi”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Macarthur entered into an exclusive option agreement (“Option Agreement”) with FEL as announced on May 14, 2019, to earn up to 75% in its Pilbara lithium and gold projects in respect of eight tenements in the Pilbara.

About Fe Limited

FE Limited (ASX: FEL) is a listed mineral exploration Company that holds or has rights or interests in various projects and tenements prospective for battery metals, copper, iron ore, gold and base metals located in Australia. The Company is focused on the exploration of battery metal projects. In March 2019, FEL entered into an agreement to acquire the Pippingarra Lithium Project and the Marble Bar Lithium Project from Mercury Resources Group Pty Ltd. These areas complement the tenement portfolio of Macarthur Minerals, establishing a 1,242 square kilometer exploration footprint in the important Lithium and Gold region of Western Australia.

Company profile

Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Moonshine magnetite resource of 710 million tonnes (Inferred). Macarthur has prominent (~721 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and copper exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

