LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems (CSE:VS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) (FRANKFURT:BMVA) today announced a new agreement with HP (NYSE: HPQ) to bring its patented in-game rewards platform to a broader range of HP users. Following the successful installation of Versus-powered OMEN Rewards in OMEN Command Center, announced last August, HP will now include rewards software as a pre-installed feature in all OMEN and Pavilion Gaming desktops and laptops.

The new agreement also includes expanding OMEN Command Center and OMEN Rewards into the gaming markets in China beginning this summer.

OMEN Command Center is available for download by any Windows10 PC via the Windows Store. OMEN Rewards will allow everyone running the OMEN Command Center app to play their favorite games for real-world prizes, gift cards, trips and experiences.

OMEN Rewards is the result of a multi-year collaboration with Versus Systems that has integrated their patented prizing platform into HP’s OMEN Command Center.

“We are thrilled to work with one of the best, most well-recognized brands in the world as we bring in-game and in-app rewards to players and viewers worldwide,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus. “HP is a premiere PC developer across the globe and we are proud to be a part of their strategy to bring more engaging interactive experiences to players and viewers everywhere.”

About Versus Systems



Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game and gamers compete for those prizes. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel .

For Versus Systems, contact:

press@versussystems.com



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the proposed use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



