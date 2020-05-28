MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today a summary of its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Key highlights include:



First quarter (Q1) 2020 Net Revenues of $6,062,846 increased by 35% versus Q1 2019

Q1 2020 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $5,955,561 increased by 39% versus Q1 2019

Q1 2020 EBITDA 1 of $1,997,987 increased by 66% versus Q1 2019

Q1 2020 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 24% compares to 22% in Q1 2019

Q1 2020 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.11 was $0.04 higher than Q1 2019 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.07

Fully Diluted EPS for the Trailing Twelve Months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.35 as compared to $0.38 for the Trailing Twelve Months ended March 31, 2019

As at March 31, 2020, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totalling $21,191,502 as compared to $21,973,477 as at December 31, 2019 – a 4% decrease

Total Shareholders’ Equity decreased by 1% from $25,794,510 at December 31, 2019 to $25,651,258 at March 31, 2020

Return on Equity for the Trailing Twelve Months ended March 31, 2020 was 19% as compared to 22% for the Trailing Twelve Months ended March 31, 2019

During Q1 2020, repurchased for cancellation a total of 261,875 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)

Fully diluted outstanding common shares reduced from 13,707,957 at December 31, 2019 to 13,114,807 at May 27, 2020

“Q1 2020 was a record quarter for our Canadian Pharmaceutical Business with growth from across our product portfolio,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “We saw solid sales growth in the months of January and February 2020 and exceptional sales growth in the month of March 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. The increased sales activity in the latter part of March was largely due to a short-term surge in consumer demand for certain products and some accumulation of safety stocks by wholesalers, pharmacies, and hospitals in response to COVID-19 uncertainty. While we are managing the challenges of the current business environment, we nonetheless remain focused on the long-term and continue to make investments in future growth as we prepare for the Canadian launch of the new Tibella® women’s health product and the Combogesic® pain management product. I look forward to reporting on our progress over the coming months.”

The CEO’s presentation on the Q1 2020 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/q1-20/ .

The Company’s Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 will be posted on www.sedar.com on May 28, 2020. For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com .

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,808,170 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income In Canadian Dollars Q1 2020 Q1 2019 % Change Net Revenues 6,062,846 4,478,814 35% Cost of Goods Sold 1,261,103 958,424 32% Gross Profit 4,801,743 3,520,390 36% Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 2,866,385 2,241,722 28% Net Income Before Taxes 1,935,358 1,278,668 51% Income Tax (Current and Deferred) 483,840 300,487 61% Net Income After Taxes 1,451,518 978,181 48% Net Income After Taxes % to Net Revenues 24% 22% EBITDA 1,997,987 1,201,146 66% EBITDA % to Net Revenues 33% 27%

EBITDA – is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position AS AT March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 % Change ASSETS Trade and other receivables $ 3,680,796 $ 2,083,723 77% Inventory 1,523,386 2,139,127 -29% Prepaid expenses and deposits 736,820 648,781 14% Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 21,191,502 21,973,477 -4% CURRENT ASSETS 27,132,504 26,845,108 1% Property and equipment 2,404,366 2,482,266 -3% Intangible assets 982,103 1,023,378 -4% Loans receivable 591,402 588,467 0% Deferred tax asset

30,792 26,095 18% TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 4,008,663 4,120,206 -3% TOTAL ASSETS $ 31,141,167 $ 30,965,314 1% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 3,742,666 $ 3,359,041 11% NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,747,243 1,811,763 -4% Long term debt - - 0% Total Equity 25,651,258 25,794,510 -1% TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 31,141,167 $ 30,965,314 1%

