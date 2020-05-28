Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "COVID 19 Impact on IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) Market by Technology (PCR, NGS, ELISA, Rapid Test, Hematology, Hemostasis, Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology Testing, Urinalysis), End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-vitro diagnostics market size is expected to be valued at USD 61 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2025.

The demand for in-vitro diagnostic products due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to increase mainly due to factors such as a sharp rise in market demand for PCR, NGS, serology based rapid-test products, the supportive regulatory landscape for product development & commercialization, and a sharp rise in target patient population. These factors have prompted market players to improve and strengthen their current manufacturing and distribution capabilities as well as to focus on product commercialization & upgrades. The in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented on technology, end-user, and region/country.



The PCR segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2020 H1.



Based on technology, the in-vitro diagnostics market is segmented into PCR, NGS, ELISA, Rapid-tests, clinical chemistry, hematology, hemostasis, urinalysis, microbiology testing, and others. The PCR segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global in-vitro diagnostics industry in 2020 - H1. Factors such as the increasing patient emphasis on effective & early patient screening, continued commercialization of novel COVID screening platforms by major players, early efforts of key players to address supply chain bottlenecks, and easy availability of controls & standards are driving the growth of this segment.



US to account for the largest share of the in-vitro diagnostics industry in 2020 H1.



The US is expected to account for the largest share of the in-vitro diagnostics market in 2020 - H1, followed by Europe. This can primarily be attributed to the continuous commercialization of innovative diagnostic products coupled with ongoing advancements in the field of gene & immunoassay based products, the recent discovery of genetic biomarkers & their clinical role in immunoassay testing, supportive government policies & their emphasis on novel product development, and the significant expansion of target patient population.

As of 2019, some of the prominent players in the in-vitro diagnostics market are Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Biomerieux (France), and QIAGEN (Germany), among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Segments Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency Used for the Study

1.5 Major Market Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.2.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Procedure-Based Market Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Data Validation

2.3 COVID-19 Impact Assessment Methodology

2.3.1 COVID-19 Health Assessment

2.3.2 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

2.3.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy - Scenario Assessment

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Regulatory Overview

3.3.1 US

3.3.2 Europe

3.3.3 China

3.3.4 Japan

3.3.5 India



4 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Technology

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

4.2.1 Rising Public Preference for Personalized Medicine is Expected to Drive the Market for PCR Over the Next Decade

4.3 Next-Generation Sequencing

4.3.1 Ongoing Shift of NGS From a Research Tool to An Effective Diagnostic Modality - A Key Factor Driving Growth

4.4 Rapid Tests

4.4.1 Patient Preference for Self-Use Or POC Diagnostic Platforms to Drive the Adoption of Rapid Tests

4.5 Elisa

4.5.1 Rising Use of Immunoassays in Various Clinical Applications to Drive Growth in this Market

4.6 Microarrays

4.6.1 Growing Application of Microarrays in Clinical Diagnostics Supports Market Growth

4.7 Hematology

4.7.1 Consolidation of Diagnostic Labs (Mainly in Europe) May Restrain Market Growth to An Extent

4.8 Microbiology

4.8.1 Continuous Commercialization of Automated & Compact Microbiology Test Platforms to Support Growth

4.9 Coagulation & Hemostasis

4.9.1 Concerns Related to Product Standardization and Premium Product Pricing May Restrain Market Growth

4.10 Clinical Chemistry

4.10.1 Continued Digitization & Integration of Diagnostic Technologies to Drive Growth in this Market

4.11 Urinalysis

4.11.1 Replacement of Traditional Platforms With Automated Devices to Drive Market Growth

4.12 Other Technologies



5 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by End User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hospital-Based Laboratories

5.2.1 Hospital-Based Laboratories Have Witnessed High Test Volumes and Demand for Services

5.3 Reference Laboratories

5.3.1 Government Focus on Containment of COVID-19 Will Ensure Greater Testing Volumes in Reference Laboratories

5.4 Independent Laboratories

5.4.1 High Testing Volumes and Government Mandates Have Ensured Strong Growth in this Segment

5.5 Point-Of-Care & Self-Testing

5.5.1 Pace of Market Growth to Increase as New and Innovative Tests Are Introduced in the Market

5.6 Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

5.6.1 Industry-Academia Collaborations Are a Key Driver for Market Growth

5.7 Other End Users



6 In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 US

6.2.1 Supportive Government Regulations for Product Development Makes the US a Major Market

6.3 Germany

6.3.1 Strong Technological Capabilities of Local Players in the Field of POC Testing to Drive Growth in the Country

6.4 Italy

6.4.1 Increasing Preference for Molecular Diagnostics-Based Testing Procedures to Drive Growth in Italy

6.5 France

6.5.1 Lack of Reimbursements for Various Diagnostic Tests to Restrain the Market in France

6.6 Spain

6.6.1 Growing Demand for Prenatal Genetic Screening to Drive Growth in Spain

6.7 UK

6.7.1 Premium Pricing of Novel Platforms May Restrict Market Growth in the UK

6.8 Japan

6.8.1 Rising Adoption of Molecular Diagnostics and Other Novel Technologies to Drive Growth in Japan

6.9 China

6.9.1 The Demand for IVD Products in China Will Mainly Be Driven By Supportive Government Regulations

6.10 South Korea

6.10.1 Rising Industry Focus on Organic Growth Strategies to Propel the Demand for IVD Products in South Korea

6.11 India

6.11.1 The IVD Industry in India is Estimated to Witness Significant Growth Due to the Large Patient Population

6.12 Brazil

6.12.1 Growth of the IVD Market in Brazil Will Majorly Be Driven By Supportive Government Regulations

6.13 Rest of the Americas

6.14 Rest of Europe

6.15 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.16 Middle East & Africa



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Share Analysis

7.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

7.3.1 Product Commercialization and Upgrades

7.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

7.3.3 Expansions

7.4 Author Details



Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Becton

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dickinson and Company

QIAGEN

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3rhs53

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900