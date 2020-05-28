FORT LEE, NJ, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the CBD products marketplace, is excited to announce the launch of the Company’s e-commerce marketing initiative with the establishment of a coupon code good for a 25% discount on all products sold through the Company’s online store (TheGreeneryCo.com).



If interested, please visit the website and use promo code “GREENERY” at check-out to receive the discount and sample our wide selection of premium CBD-based products.

“We have set in motion a multifaceted marketing strategy that begins with a price incentive because we believe we have a quality advantage that will drive repeat business and generate organic traffic growth,” remarked Anil Idnani, CEO of GDET. “We continue to realize the benefits of our move to streamline operations and focus all resources on driving sales in our highest-margin segment. An investment in increased site traffic through our e-commerce portal is a high-impact part of that process.”

Management notes that the Company has devised and launched a comprehensive marketing strategy that will leverage incentivization, social media, traditional media, affiliate marketing, and other strategic elements in the weeks ahead. The project is being funded by cost savings and derived cash flows realized through the Company’s recent divestment of its cryptocurrency and physical store segments.

More details will be announced soon.

About GDET

GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company is now solely focused on building the #1 online source for high-quality CBD-based products at TheGreeneryCo.com.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact:

GD Entertainment and Technology

732-851-3756

anil@gdet.co

www.gdet.co

1 Bridge Plaza

2nd Floor

Fort Lee, NJ 07024