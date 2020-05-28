ROSELAND, N.J., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RenovaCare, Inc. (Symbol: RCAR; www.renovacareinc.com ), developer of patented technologies for spraying self-donated stem cells for the regeneration of skin and other organs and tissues, today announced that it has expanded its engagement with MCRA, the leading U.S. regulatory group for medical devices and biologics, with over 600 client engagements, globally, to continue to advance the Company’s FDA program.

MCRA will participate in developing regulatory strategy and play a highly active role as an implementation partner in the execution of tactical priorities under the guidance of RenovaCare CEO and President, Mr. Alan L. Rubino and Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Robin A. Robinson. Mr. Samuel Pollard, MCRA Associate Director of Regulatory Affairs, will be the project lead in consultation with MCRA Senior VP Mr. Glenn Stiegman, former FDA Branch Chief.



“Through MCRA, RenovaCare now has access to the full resources and services of a top-tier regulatory firm in its FDA representations and filings to demonstrate the science, safety and therapeutic outcomes of RenovaCare technologies for isolating and spraying a patient’s own cells onto burns and wounds for rapid self-healing,” stated Mr. Alan L. Rubino.



RenovaCare has made it a priority to work on next-generation devices for streamlining point-of-care cell isolation from skin and other tissues. MCRA will assist RenovaCare in the evaluation and optimization of ancillary regulatory pathways for RenovaCare products, including select technologies currently under portfolio development.

“Our scientific and product engineering teams, led by Dr. Robinson, envision our next-generation devices to be useful in a variety of settings, including at a patient’s bedside, in the operating theater, and in outpatient settings like dermatology and plastic surgery clinics. We are focused on being able to offer effective, convenient and low-cost medical devices for spraying a spectrum of cell types to regenerate skin and other tissues, and for the spray of liquid medicines and wound irrigation fluids,” continued Mr. Rubino.

Mr. Alan L. Rubino, CEO and President will oversee all regulatory initiatives and the Company’s ongoing relationship with the FDA. In addition, he will continue to direct key investments and implement systems, attract talent, and forge strategic partnerships to enable future clinical trials and build shareholder value.

“Our highest priority this year is to continue advancing the SkinGun™ and CellMist™ System through the FDA regulatory pathway for approvals to conduct clinical trials,” explained Mr. Rubino.

“To do so, we have fortified our regulatory team with the nation’s leading domain experts, and recently made important investments in manufacturing, logistics, and related systems through engagements with Roche, Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing and Pro-Tech Design and Manufacturing.”

To augment its anticipated clinical programs RenovaCare has directed capital investments which secure a long-term supply of specialized enzymes, the regulated fill-finish and delivery of those enzymes, and validated packaging and delivery of instruments and tools. Collectively, these components enable the isolation and spray of a patient’s own skin cells using the Company’s SkinGun™ and CellMist™ System.

“So far this year, RenovaCare has built-out a solid regulatory team, made the capital investment needed to bolster our FDA program, and continued expanding our patent portfolio. I’m proud that our organization has continued safely working through the constraints of the COVID-19 health pandemic to accomplish so much,” continued Mr. Rubino.

“In the upcoming weeks and months, I look forward to further deepening our management team with exceptional talent, expanding RenovaCare relationships with key industry partnerships, and shepherding our regulatory program to its next important milestone.”

Today’s news follows the recent appointment of Dr. Robin A. Robinson to his new position as full-time RenovaCare Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Robinson joins the executive leadership team with substantially expanded research and development responsibilities over his previous part-time consulting position as RenovaCare VP, Scientific Affairs.

Prior to RenovaCare, Dr. Robinson concurrently served as Deputy Assistant Secretary, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and as the founding Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Among other initiatives at BARDA,

Dr. Robinson oversaw support for the development of numerous stem cell and other therapies for thermal and radiation burn wounds and acute radiation syndrome illnesses.

Over 70 patients with various types of second-degree burns have been treated on an experimental basis utilizing the technology underlying the Company’s SkinGun™, which RenovaCare has developed as a potential alternative to skin grafting and other treatment options. Sprayed with a gentle mist of their own skin cells, many of these patients left the hospital within days, avoiding generally painful skin graft surgeries and potentially prolonged hospitalization.

