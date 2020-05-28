NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that João Siffert, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Abeona Therapeutics website at www.abeonatherapeutics.com . The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours of the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. The Company’s clinical programs include EB-101, its autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively. The Company’s portfolio of AAV-based gene therapies also features ABO-202 and ABO-201 for CLN1 disease and CLN3 disease, respectively. Abeona has received numerous regulatory designations from the FDA and EMA for its pipeline candidates, including Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation for two candidates (EB-101 and ABO-102). www.abeonatherapeutics.com

