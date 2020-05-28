Seasoned medical technology sales and marketing professional brings more than 25 years of experience to the EDAP team

Joins EDAP from Exact Imaging to lead the recently announced global distribution agreement between the two companies

LYON, France, May 28, 2020 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, announced today the appointment of Frank Van Hyfte as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing. Mr. Van Hyfte joins EDAP from Exact Imaging, where he most recently served as Executive Vice-President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. On May 12, 2020, EDAP announced that the Company had entered into an exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with Exact Imaging to integrate Exact’s ExactVu™ and other micro ultrasound diagnostic products in EDAP’s offering in the management of prostate cancer as a stand-alone range or in combination with its Focal One high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) treatment technology.

Marc Oczachowski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDAP, commented: “Frank is a highly accomplished sales leader with a proven track record of success, and I could not be happier that he has joined the EDAP team. Frank is a great addition to our worldwide sales team with his deep specialized experience in prostate cancer and in particular his 16 years at Intuitive Surgical, where he contributed to building the Da Vinci robot into the current success that we know today, as well as his recent experience in launching the Exact Imaging technology. We believe Frank’s experience will drive accelerating adoption of our technologies, allowing us to maximize the potential of the Exact Imaging agreement, and helping us further penetrate existing accounts while accelerating growth in our sales pipeline.”

“I am pleased to have this opportunity to lead the EDAP-Exact Imaging sales effort and I am eager to hit the ground running with a new offering that combines Exact Imaging’s micro ultrasound diagnostic technology with EDAP’s Focal One HIFU-based treatment device,” stated Mr. Van Hyfte. “Together, these technologies represent the first true end-to-end solution allowing urologists worldwide to employ the latest advancements in prostate cancer management, from screening and diagnosis through treatment. I look forward to making this highly differentiated solution available to treating physicians around the world.”

Prior to joining Exact Imaging in 2017, Mr. Van Hyfte served in various sales roles of increasing responsibility at Intuitive Surgical, a leader in robotic assisted minimally invasive surgery, since 2000. Before joining Intuitive, he held sales positions at Autosuture (now part of Medtronic) and Yamanouchi Phasrma (now part of Astellas Pharma). Mr. Van Hyfte received his master’s degree in Physical Education, and his master’s degree in Motorical Revalidation and Physiotherapy, both from the Ghent University in Belgium.

About EDAP TMS SA

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market for almost 40 years, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for urology using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in 2013 in Europe and in 2018 in the US as the answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation as a complement to the existing FDA-cleared Ablatherm® Robotic HIFU and Ablatherm® Fusion. As a pioneer and key player in the field of extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL), EDAP TMS exclusively utilizes the latest generation of shock wave source in its Sonolith® range of ESWL systems. For more information on the Company, please visit http://www.edap-tms.com , and us.hifu-prostate.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and the sustained activity of our lithotripsy business, as well as the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand for our devices and services. Factors that may cause such a difference also may include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Company Contact

Blandine Confort

Investor Relations / Legal Affairs

EDAP TMS SA

+33 4 72 15 31 50

bconfort@edap-tms.com