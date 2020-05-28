FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (“KEMET” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KEM) a leading global supplier of electronic components, released its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report (CSR), demonstrating its mission in making the world a better, safer, and more connected place to live. The report includes KEMET’s global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) activities, sustainability strategy, and progress towards the Company’s environmental and social responsibility goals for 2020.



Sustainability is evident throughout KEMET’s global operations through the adoption of the Responsible Business Alliance Code of Conduct, a world-class conflict minerals program, as well as yearly submissions of data to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) to name a few. Additionally, KEMET’s electronic components are moving the world towards a more renewable, cleaner powered future. At the center of this movement is the fight against climate change and KEMET accelerated its internal initiatives to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint. In the latest CSR, KEMET reports a 13% reduction in absolute carbon emissions from its global, direct operations from CY2018 to CY2019, exceeding its goal of 3%. This improvement marks significant progress in KEMET’s operational climate-related impact and sets the path to develop Science-Based Targets within the coming years.

Other notable accomplishments included in the CSR:

Reduction of overall water consumption by 43% across all global facilities;

Reduction in use of plastic in packaging materials by 63%;

Marked improvement in third-party ESG scores and ratings, including the release of KEMET’s first publicly available CDP Water Security and Climate Change scores.

William M. Lowe, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of KEMET, said, “We are committed to elevating our ESG profile and continuing to deliver long-term sustainable success for our employees, customers, and communities where we operate. Our products and technologies are critical in building a sustainable future and creating positive social and environmental impacts for all stakeholders.”

KEMET’s CSR utilizes recognized standards and frameworks to provide Key Performance Indicators, including the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure. To learn more about KEMET and its sustainability initiatives, download the full report at https://www.kemet.com/en/us/about/sustainability.html.

