According to an analysis by the publisher, the global protein sequencing market is likely to flourish at a CAGR of 6.78% in the forthcoming period 2019-2029.



The growing emphasis on target-based drug development and the technological advancements in mass spectrometry & analytical techniques are some of the factors driving the growth of the global protein sequencing market. However, the lack of sufficient workforce, due to the complexity of the process and the absence of an automated process, is restraining the market growth. The huge cost of infrastructure & equipment like mass spectrometers and the operational cost are a major challenge to the global market growth. However, developments in the field of computational proteomics are creating lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the protein sequencing market and is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the forecasted period. The developing biotechnology sector in Asian countries like China and Japan is the basic driver of the protein sequencing market in the region. Favorable government initiatives are also aiding growth.



For instance, the South Korean government aims to triple the rate of export and the global market share of pharmaceutical products by the year 2030. In order to achieve this, the investment in R&D is planned to be increased to over $3.4 billion by 2025. This initiative is expected to help develop next-generation technologies like target therapy, which will push the demand for protein sequencing market.



The major companies in the protein sequencing market are Agilent Technologies Inc, Rapid Novor Inc, Bioinformatics Solutions Inc, Bruker, Water Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Selvita, SGS SA, Takara Bio Inc, Proteome Factory, Shimadzu Corporation and Charles River.



Charles River is a US-based organization specialized in preclinical and clinical laboratory services for various sectors including medical device, pharmaceutical, agrochemical and biotechnology industries. The company provides assorted biomedical products along with research & development outsourcing services. It also provides protein sequencing services for biophysical characterization, chromatography, mass spectrometry and glycosylation, among others. It also deals with the leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, government, and academic organizations across the globe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Protein Sequencing Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Asia-Pacific Leads the Overall Market

2.2.2. Biopharmaceuticals is the Fastest-Growing Segment

2.2.3. China is Leading the Protein Sequencing Market

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Impact of Covid on Protein Sequencing

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increased Emphasis on Target-Based Drug Development

2.7.2. Advancements in Mass Spectrometry and Analytical Techniques

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. Lack of Proficient Researchers and Laboratory Professionals

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Developments in Computational Proteomics

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Heavy Costs Levied on Mass Spectrometry Equipment



3. Global Protein Sequencing Market Outlook - by Product & Services

3.1. Reagents and Consumables

3.2. Instruments

3.2.1. Edman Degradation

3.2.2. Mass Spectrometry

3.3. Analysis Product

3.4. Protein Sequencing Services



4. Global Protein Sequencing Market Outlook - by Technology

4.1. Mass Spectrometry

4.2. Edman Degradation



5. Global Protein Sequencing Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Academia

5.2. Biopharmaceuticals

5.3. Biotechnology Research



6. Global Protein Sequencing Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Product & Services

6.1.2. Market by Technology

6.1.3. Market by Application

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Product & Services

6.2.2. Market by Technology

6.2.3. Market by Application

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Product & Services

6.3.2. Market by Technology

6.3.3. Market by Application

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Product & Services

6.4.2. Market by Technology

6.4.3. Market by Application

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Product & Services

6.5.2. Market by Technology

6.5.3. Market by Application

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Shimadzu Corporation

7.2. Agilent Technologies Inc

7.3. Thermofisher Scientific Inc

7.4. Proteome Factory

7.5. Water Corporation

7.6. Bioinformatics Solutions Inc

7.7. Charles River

7.8. Selvita

7.9. Rapid Novor Inc

7.10. SGS SA

7.11. Bruker

7.12. Takara Bio Inc



8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



