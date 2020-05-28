FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company"), a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and distribution of independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption with a particular focus on video on demand (VOD), foreign sales and various media devices, today releases its corporate overview from company President and CEO Gordon Scott Venters.



Dear Shareholders,

We hope you and your families are well as we all face these challenging times worldwide. During this global pandemic, the consumption of VOD content has significantly increased with the disruption of movie theater destinations and other forms of on-site entertainment, and we anticipate this trend will continue in the long term. The convenience of watching professionally produced entertainment wherever you are has become a well-established change in the new normal we find ourselves in.

We are excited to share several major material events that have occurred as part of the expansion of our vertically integrated film production and distribution architecture utilizing over-the-top (OTT) distribution platforms and blockchain technology. We have recently integrated a platform that enables worldwide distribution of licensed movie content (a press release detailing this can be viewed here: http://nnw.fm/N7sTT ). We also recently announced that The Movie Studio has licensed several films, including “Bad Actress” and “Exposure,” for distribution in Australia (a press release detailing this can be viewed at http://nnw.fm/f4iNW ). MVES has additionally signed an agreement with Filmhub for the licensing and distribution of motion pictures (view the full press release here: http://nnw.fm/gTU15 ). We further recently entered into a memorandum of understanding with BINGE Networks LLC, an award-winning streaming media platform, providing the ability to globally and instantly syndicate and monetize content for the streaming media industry (view the press release at http://nnw.fm/u0sGo ).

The Movie Studio has a number of promising entertainment projects in development with the potential to meet increased demand for high-quality entertainment. The Company also continues to search for viable merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities as well as corporate talent and to select additional board members to help meet growth opportunities for added shareholder value.

Increased subscriptions for video on demand show explosive growth, with more people at home ingesting movies and content. The Disney+ OTT platform reached over 50 million subscribers in five months, and other VOD platforms like Netflix recently added an additional 16 million new subscribers. Acquisition activity in this sector continues to make headlines, including Fox Corporation’s acquisition of Tubi TV for $440 million and Viacom’s $330 million acquisition of Pluto TV.

Our sector will most likely see exponential growth now and for years to come, as evidenced by the recent rapid increase of new OTT platforms being acquired by the largest worldwide content providers.

Globally, online streaming service subscriptions have grown from 150 million in 2014 to over 600 million in 2019. The number of worldwide subscribers is expected to grow to 1.1 billion by 2021. Global growth of OTT revenue is expected to rise from $69 billion in 2018 to $129 billion by 2023. Market penetration in the U.S. is 70%, with the average user subscribing to 3.4 streaming video services. There are over 300 streaming service providers worldwide, with more than 200 in the U.S. alone.

This growth is further evidenced by the over 12,000 consumers who continue to cut the cable cord every day in favor of app-based video platforms.

Additionally, the streaming wars are allowing smaller companies, like The Movie Studio, to capitalize on creatively designed business models. Our Company implements a growth-by-acquisition strategy, with substantial proposed strategic alliances and acquisitions, resolution upgrades and monetization initiatives in the works. The Movie Studio also intends to offer an “Everyone’s a Star” component to our OTT platform, allowing viewers to upload auditions via our digital app for opportunities to participate in upcoming movies. We further offer an innovative production model of filming our motion pictures and entertainment content in “chapters” or “Moviesodes” ( www.moviesodes.com ), which are aired in quick clips via the platform, allowing ongoing paid subscribers the opportunity to participate in upcoming Moviesodes. When completed, these Moviesodes are aggregated and edited to complete the featured film.

This unique production approach minimizes capital production expenditures associated with traditional legacy motion picture production systems and is a core disruptor that is part of The Movie Studio’s forward-looking motion picture production model.



When completed, our over the top (OTT) video on demand (VOD) subscription-based platform plans on a combined advertiser video on demand (AVOD) and subscription-based video on demand (SVOD) monthly recurring revenue component as a locomotive of the Company’s business model. We have already beta launched our app in the Apple and Google Play stores.



As the advent of streaming wars changes the landscape of content delivery and worldwide demand for motion picture and media content, The Movie Studio could emerge as a new brand in the industry. The Company’s unique business model capitalizes on the increasing worldwide demand for motion picture and entertainment content delivered to the consumer via VOD.

VIDEO ON DEMAND NEWS:

For additional information, visit our website at TheMovieStudio.com .

For any further inquiries regarding our movie content or other matters, feel free to contact us directly. Be assured that shareholder equity and residual value are the focus of management.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio, Inc. (OTC: MVES) (the “Company") is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and distribution of independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption with a particular focus on video on demand (VOD), foreign sales and various media devices. It is disrupting traditional media content delivery systems with its digital business model of motion picture distribution and intends direct server access of its content with geo-fractured territories for worldwide distribution. The Company was formerly known as Destination Television, Inc. and changed its name to The Movie Studio, Inc. in November 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Movie Studio, Inc.

2598 E. Sunrise Blvd.

Suite 2104

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304

Telephone: 954-332-6600

Fax: 954-440-7818

www.themoviestudio.com

Info@themoviestudio.com