NASHUA, N.H., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2020 Wisdom of Crowds® Business Intelligence Market Study. The 11th annual report is the company’s broad assessment of the business intelligence (BI) market, providing a comprehensive look at key user trends, attitudes, and intentions.



The Dresner Advisory research community of users contributed their opinions on a variety of topics related to current and planned usage. This provides a well rounded, representative, and real world perspective on the market. The 2020 report includes analyses of adoption and deployment, staffing, budgets, technology, success with BI, plus a robust industry section including assessments of 27 vendors. Additionally, for 2020, the report includes a maturity assessment addressing a number of competencies including “completeness and diversity of information”, and “insight creation and execution.”

According to the study, reporting, dashboards, data integration, data warehousing, and data preparation remain the top technologies and initiatives strategic to business intelligence. Self-service, advanced visualization, data discovery, data storytelling, and cloud are among the next priorities.

“In 2020, and especially with the current Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a shift in priority from revenue generation as a top goal of business intelligence in favor of greater operational efficiency and cost savings,” said Jim Ericson, vice president and research director at Dresner Advisory Services. “This is in line with organizations seeking ways to optimize business operations and remain competitive in a fluid environment.”

According to the report, the Operations, Finance, and Executive functions are the top drivers of BI within an organization. Executives are the most likely primary targets for BI, followed by middle managers, individual contributors, and line managers.

“This edition of our cornerstone research report is based on the first-hand perspective of a wide cross sections of users throughout all industries, geographies, roles, and organization sizes and provides a comprehensive picture of the current state of BI as well as a look at shifts in priorities and evolving trends,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “As organizations strive to make sense of changing market conditions and invest in adapting their businesses, we hope that this report will provide guidance and offer direction.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. To purchase a copy of the 2020 Business Intelligence Market Study, visit www.biwisdom.com .

