BOSTON, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramp , the leading provider of enterprise video delivery solutions, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Denise Iverson, Ramp’s Vice President of Marketing, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations.



“We are proud that CRN named Denise to its 2020 Women of the Channel list, which is a testament to her hard work and dedication,” said Ramp Co-CEO Neal Stanton. “Denise has made a profound impact at Ramp that extends well beyond marketing. She is a trusted advisor, leader and mentor to many at Ramp, and she continues to be an important part of our company’s success.”

CRN® editorial team selects the honorees to celebrate a list of exceptional women acclaimed for their contributions to channel advocacy, growth, thought leadership and dedication to the IT channel.

Iverson, who joined Ramp in 2016, is responsible for all elements of Ramp’s marketing strategy, including lead generation and brand identity, with the primary goals of driving market awareness and inbound leads. In addition, she manages the company’s go-to-market relationships to identify new paths to revenue for Ramp and our ecosystem of partners. As an expert in design and usability, Iverson also works closely with our product and engineering teams to design the next generation of Ramp solutions.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

