Next Games Oyj

May 28, 2020 09:00 ET

NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

May 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nuard Ventures Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hiitola Kalle

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200528140915_2

Transaction date: 2020-05-26

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 1.3 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.3 EUR