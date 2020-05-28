TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 10.2020
28.05.2020
Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q1 2020 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.
TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held
Tuesday, 2 June 2020, at 2pm CET.
The Interim Report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO. After the presentation there will be an opportunity for Q+A.
A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.
Click this link to register for the conference
Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen
CEO
Further questions can be directed to:
Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085
Attachments
Tresu Investment Holding A/S
Bjert, DENMARK
Tresu Investment Holding - Q1 2020 presentationFILE URL | Copy the link below
Tresu Investment Holding - Q1 2020 Interim ReportFILE URL | Copy the link below