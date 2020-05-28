AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

On 28 May 2020, the National Energy Regulatory Council approved Amber Grid natural gas transmission services tariffs that will come into effect from 1 January 2021, which were set by the Board of Amber Grid on 19 May 2020.



In 2021, the average price of transmission services for the needs of Lithuanian consumers will amount to 1.40 EUR/MWh.



New prices for natural gas transmission services are published on Amber Grid website www.ambergrid.lt/en



