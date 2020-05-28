BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company, today announced that 48 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for May 2020.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award honors agents who achieve exceptional production goals and positively impact company culture. ICON status is reserved for agents who meet or exceed high production goals and operate in alignment with eXp Realty’s core values.

eXp Realty ICON agents for May 2020 are as follows:

Ashley Arlitt, Texas

Chad and Jennifer Beasley, Alabama

Michael Blake, Michigan

Denise Blevins, Virginia

Kent Brenneman, Indiana

Kevin Carnes, South Carolina

Tina Cheung, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C.

Treva Christopher, Texas

Laurissa Code, British Columbia

Jeremy Cupp, Arkansas

Steven Custer, North Carolina

Jawahar Dodani, Arizona

Christopher Feamster, Florida

Tim Fiebig, California

Iean Finley, Illinois

Monica Foster, Texas

Jeffrey and Renee Funk, Florida

Damon Gettier, Virginia

Derek Gillette, British Columbia

Justin Graham, Indiana

Gusty Gulas, Alabama

Lisa Guzman, Texas

Denise and Jay Heath, Florida

Barry Hoey, Florida

Vincent Hopper, Indiana

Clifton Johnson, Texas

Justyna Johnson, Minnesota and Wisconsin

Thomas Kala, British Columbia

Tram Luong, North Carolina and South Carolina

Torry McJunkins, Ohio

Darcy McLeod, British Columbia

Dan Metz, California

Christopher Nordella, California

Stephen Ostler, Utah

Liz Page-Kramer, Delaware

David Robles, California

Josh Rogers, Florida

Blair Rota, British Columbia

Dawn Sharp, Missouri and Kansas

Vanna Siackhasone, Alaska

Jeffrey Sibbach, Arizona

Becky Simmons, Tennessee

Christopher Snow, Florida

Ryan Tollefsen, Alaska

Toni Vandegrift, Delaware

Suzanne Vasbinder, Florida

Brian Wilson, Washington D.C., Virginia and Maryland

Stephanie Ziemann, Texas

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production, cultural and event attendance goals. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available in the ICON Program Overview .

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also owns VirBELA.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company with more than 29,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA is an immersive technology platform for business, events and education. Its modern, cloud-based environment provides a virtual experience for workers, attendees, students and more to communicate, collaborate, meet and socialize. For more information, visit the company’s website at virbela.com.

Connect with eXp World Holdings and its companies: https://expworldholdings.com/social.

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice President, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones

Executive Vice President, finance and growth, eXp World Holdings

360.761.4393

investors@expworldholdings.com

