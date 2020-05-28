MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuro , the robotics company transforming delivery, today announced it is working with CVS Pharmacy to test prescription delivery in the Houston market, beginning in June. Nuro will use its fleet of autonomous vehicles to deliver prescriptions and essentials to CVS Pharmacy customers.



“We are seeing an increased demand for prescription delivery,” said Ryan Rumbarger, Senior Vice President of Store Operations, CVS Health. “We want to give our customers more choice in how they can quickly access the medications they need when it’s not convenient for them to visit one of our pharmacy locations.”

“Today, we are excited to expand into an entirely new vertical: health,” said Dave Ferguson, Nuro’s Co-Founder and President. “Through our partnership with CVS, we hope to make it easier for customers to get medicine, prescriptions, and the other things they need delivered directly to their homes.”

The pilot program will serve customers across three zip codes near CVS Pharmacy’s location at 5430 Bissonnet St., Bellaire, TX 77401. Customers in the pilot area who are placing prescription orders via CVS.com or the CVS Pharmacy app can choose the autonomous delivery option, and add other non-prescription items to their order. To ensure the security of their prescriptions, customers will need to confirm their identification to unlock their delivery when Nuro’s autonomous vehicle arrives curbside at their home. Deliveries will be free of charge to CVS Pharmacy customers.

About Nuro

Nuro is a robotics company transforming local commerce through autonomous delivery. The company develops and operates a fleet of self-driving vehicles that deliver local goods of all kinds, from dinner to dry cleaning. Nuro's service helps merchants deliver goods to customers quickly, affordably, and safely. Led by world-renowned experts in robotics, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and product design, the company began making driverless deliveries to the public in 2018. Nuro has raised more than $1 billion in financing from investors including Softbank and Greylock and shares partnerships with leading brands such as Walmart, Domino's and Kroger.

