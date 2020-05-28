Portland, Ore., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowlerWerks, makers of the uKeg carbonated growler and uKeg Nitro cold brew coffee maker, has always had strong ties to the local beverage industry. Seeing so many bars and restaurants forced to limit their operations or shutter altogether during the COVID-19 pandemic—and the impact that’s had on bartenders, servers and other shift workers—left GrowlerWerks CEO and Founder, Shawn Huff, wanting to help.

“We owe our early success as a company to the neighborhood breweries and pubs that supported our original uKeg product,” said Huff. “So when we saw how the employees at these businesses were struggling, we knew we had to do something to return the favor.”

GrowlerWerks’ products are built for at-home use. The line-up of uKeg growlers lets people get draft beer to-go from their favorite microbrewery, and keep it fresh and carbonated for weeks. And the uKeg Nitro enables coffee lovers to brew and serve their own nitro-infused cold brew at home. With so many people looking to make the most out of staying at home, GrowlerWerks products have been filling the need—and that put them in the enviable position of being able to give back.

During the month of April, GrowlerWerks committed to donating 5% of the net proceeds from their website sales to the U.S. Bartenders Guild's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program. This program awards grants to those in the bartending industry who have been affected by the impacts of COVID-19. That donation totaled $4,659.

Since the program was so successful, and the impact of COVID-19 ongoing, GrowlerWerks has extended the donation offer through the month of May.

“In times like these, we all have to help each other out,” said Huff. “We’re thrilled that, together with our customers, we’re able to alleviate some of the financial stress for those in the beverage industry. And we can’t wait to raise a glass with them in the near future.”

