Company Adds to its Growing Positions in Expanding Cannabis Markets

DENVER, CO, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), a diversified cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce that it has launched its new line of CBD infused energy drinks and products, “Elevated Harvest.”

Elevated Harvest is designed for active consumers looking to enjoy the myriad benefits of CBD with the added bonus of energy. The Elevated Harvest product offering provides customers with a wide array to choose from with shots, drinks, balms, tabs, and tinctures. Each proprietary formulation is designed for a user in motion, looking to supplement life and the moment with a perfect fusion of targeted energy and superior CBD.

Pure Harvest’s launch of Elevated Harvest, which follows a recent push into the pet CBD industry, gives the Company another entry into the faster-growing sub-sectors of the rapidly expanding cannabis and CBD industry. A recent report in Health MJ regarding CBD energy beverages asserts that the global energy drink market has an estimated forecast to be worth $84 billion by 2026 while the CBD market is projected to expand to a $22 billion industry by 2022.

“As native Coloradans, we know very well that an active lifestyle and CBD are a perfect combination,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Cannabis Group. “When the opportunity arrived to assemble a team to develop what we firmly believe are the best products in this incredible category we were all in.”

“Today, I am most proud of our initial product offering and eager to see its benefits on the slopes, gyms, roads, and really, just about anywhere people are in motion including the modern workday. And I am elated to add another operation to our curated holdings of better cannabis opportunities in truly growth markets,” added Gregarek.

To see and shop the Elevated Harvest product line please visit: https://www.elevatedharvestcbd.com/

About Pure Harvest Cannabis Group

The Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company involved in all cycles of cannabis and CBD development. The team is committed to providing the highest quality products, ethical growing standards, environmental awareness, and corporate integrity. Pure Harvest intends to develop into a large scale vertically integrated multi-state operator (MSO), producer, and distributor in well-established and growing markets.

Pure Harvest is focused on developing precision dosed cannabinoid health and wellness consumer products. The Company's goals include establishing Pure Harvest as an iconic consumer product brand offering a wide variety of cannabis/CBD products that can be sold in multiple international markets that have legalized cannabis and hemp-derived products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933, are subject to Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

