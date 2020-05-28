Wakefield, MA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today Apache® CloudStack® 4.14, the latest version of the mature, turnkey enterprise Cloud orchestration platform.

Apache CloudStack is the proven, highly scalable IaaS platform of choice to rapidly and easily create private, public, and hybrid Cloud environments: it "just works". CloudStack originated at Cloud.com in 2010, which was acquired by Citrix in 2011. CloudStack was submitted to the Apache Incubator in 2012 and graduated as an Apache Top-Level Project (TLP) in March 2013.

Apache CloudStack includes the entire "stack" of features in an IaaS cloud: compute orchestration, Network-as-a-Service, user and account management, full and open native API, resource accounting, and a first-class user interface.

"v4.14 is an exciting release for Apache Cloudstack and is the result of many months of collaboration by our community," said Sven Vogel, Vice President of Apache CloudStack. "We are introducing a number of major new features that have been driven by demand by users and operators of CloudStack based IaaS environments. At the same time, we have kept to the project's ethos of having a tightly defined scope and being the platform of choice on which to layer other services."

Of particular note are:

Cloudstack Kubernetes Service gives operators the ability to deliver CaaS or K8aaS style services with no change to underlying infrastructure or business process





VM Ingestion gives operators the ability to easily “import” existing VMware environments into Cloudstack





The new backup and recovery framework, allows operators to integrate with any backup platform, giving a seamless user experience from the Cloudstack UI/API





"Apache Cloudstack 4.14 ships with a Technical Preview of Cloudstack’s new User Interface," added Vogel. "This presents a new, ‘enterprise feel’ user experience and is earmarked to replace the current UI. We are encouraging all Cloudstack users to explore the Technical Preview and give feedback to the community. Thank you to all of the contributors across our community who have made this release possible."

More than 200 new features, enhancements, and fixes include:

New modern UI (Project Primate, Technical preview)

Backup and Recovery framework

Backup and Recovery provider for Veeam

VM ingestion

CloudStack Kubernetes Service

L2 network PVLAN enhancements

UEFI support

KVM rolling maintenance

Enable Direct Download for systemVM templates

Template Direct Download support for Local and SharedMountPoint storages

VR health checks

Download logs and diagnostics data from SSVM/CPVM/VRs

Enable additional configuration metadata to virtual machines



The full list of new features can be found in the project release notes at http://docs.cloudstack.apache.org/en/4.14.0.0/releasenotes/index.html .



Apache CloudStack powers thousands of clouds and billions of dollars in transactions across an array of organizations that include Apple, BT, INRIA, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), SAP, Taiwan Mobile, Verizon, and WebMD, among others. A list of some of Apache CloudStack’s users are available at http://cloudstack.apache.org/users.html .

Highlighted in Forrester’s Enterprise Open Source Cloud Adoption report, Apache CloudStack "sits beneath hundreds of service provider Clouds", and is behind numerous elastic Cloud computing services, including those at Fortune 5 multinationals as well as solutions ranked as Gartner Magic Quadrant leaders.

Availability and Oversight

Apache CloudStack software is released under the Apache License v2.0 and is overseen by a self-selected team of active contributors to the project. A Project Management Committee (PMC) guides the Project's day-to-day operations, including community development and product releases. For downloads, documentation, and ways to become involved with Apache CloudStack, visit http://cloudstack.apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/cloudstack .

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, the all-volunteer Foundation oversees more than 350 leading Open Source projects, including Apache HTTP Server --the world's most popular Web server software. Through the ASF's meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way," more than 813 individual Members and 7,800 Committers across six continents successfully collaborate to develop freely available enterprise-grade software, benefiting millions of users worldwide: thousands of software solutions are distributed under the Apache License; and the community actively participates in ASF mailing lists, mentoring initiatives, and ApacheCon, the Foundation's official user conference, trainings, and expo. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) charitable organization, funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Amazon Web Services, Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, CarGurus. Cerner, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Inspur, Leaseweb, Microsoft, Pineapple Fund, Red Hat, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Verizon Media, and Workday. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF .

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "CloudStack", "Apache CloudStack", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Sally Khudairi Vice President The Apache Software Foundation press@apache.org