NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advan Research, a leading geolocation data provider, has developed a new data product for its geolocation platform that enables the modeling of real population migration patterns within and between cities, census block groups and other specified areas over time.



The enhanced data provides foot traffic and demographic attributes for workers, residents and visitors in a given area. The ability to anonymously track human movement based on specific characteristics and behavioral patterns can offer valuable insights to local authorities for urban planning and resource allocation. For the real estate and retail sectors, this data provides unique insights into medium and long-term migration trends as well as consumer behavior.

Yiannis Tsiounis, Advan’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Using machine learning we can understand a lot about human behavior, while ensuring complete privacy and anonymity. Alternative data can help us to better provide services and support where they are needed by understanding the changes taking place within communities. A tremendous advantage of location data and analytics is the almost real-time nature of these insights, meaning huge efficiencies for disciplines such as urban planning and development.”

The demographic data can be broken down by city block, zip code, census block group, census tract, metropolitan statistical area, city or state. It is derived from Advan’s proprietary foot traffic and data models to offer unique insights into migration patterns and demographic metrics.

