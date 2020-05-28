VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that it will be featured on an upcoming BioPub webcast hosted by Dr. KSS on Monday June 1, 2020 at Noon EDT. to discuss its planned Multinational Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Human Trial. The Company invites interested shareholders, investors, members of the media and the public to listen to and view the Company’s slide presentation.

BioPub has been analyzing small-cap special situation biotech investments for 7 years to readers in over 40 countries.

The webcast can be accessed free of charge as follows:

BioPub.co Presents: An Update with Algernon Pharmaceuticals

When: June 1, 2020 12:00 PM EDT

About BioPub

BioPub.co is a biotech investment discussion website. Our goal is to be the secret weapon and unfair advantage of every subscriber. What you will find is an education including interviews others don't get and presence at meetings others don't bother to attend. We promote what we consider best in class companies and follow them closely to ensure that management is executing their business plan faithfully and that development trials proceed as expected. We leverage the knowledge brought to the table by our professional members to see if the products being brought to market make sense financially in a world whose rules are changing daily.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.



Algernon has filed new intellectual property rights globally for NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for the treatment of respiratory diseases and is working to develop a proprietary injectable and slow release formulation.

