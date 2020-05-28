Austin, TX, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading education technology solutions provider Lightspeed Systems (“Lightspeed” or “the Company”) has released 1:1 and Distance Learning: Lessons from COVID, an essential guide for schools and districts navigating the new learning landscape post COVID-19 closure that outlines the need for technology, reporting, and digital student safety solutions.

Lightspeed Systems has combined its knowledge and experience as a long-standing partner for schools in their latest resource to help districts plan for what’s next in K12.

The new 1:1 and Distance Learning: Lessons from COVID guide highlights:

Closing the digital divide and the necessity of 1:1 programs for learning mobility in any environment

Utilizing data and reporting to ensure data privacy and drive key decision-making, adoption, and return on investment

Creating a safe digital learning environment for students utilizing mobile filtering and safety solutions

Cloud-based management to streamline learning applications and uses

Best practices for developing and monitoring synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities for all students

Lightspeed’s 1:1 and Distance Learning guide allows any school or district access to critical information and advice from top K12 leaders in order to best prepare for learning in any environment.

"As schools around the world shut their doors for the year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a new learning digital environment was adopted, requiring rapid 1:1 deployments, remote filtering solutions, and usage reporting. With another uncertain school year ahead, it’s expected that most schools will need to prepare for a similar environment and continue engaging students in distance learning. We've prepared this guide to help schools through those challenges," shares Amy Bennett, VP Marketing at Lightspeed Systems.

In its dedication to providing vital resources and solutions for safe student learning, the Company is also offering its filtering and monitoring solutions, Relay Filter and Relay Classroom, free of charge for schools through June 30, 2020.

The guide to 1:1 and Distance Learning can be downloaded here.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com.

