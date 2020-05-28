Social media campaign exceeded target in just four days



TELUS is committing $500,000 in direct revenue, marketing, and expert advice to support, promote, and celebrate small business owners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, TELUS launched #StandWithOwners, a new initiative aimed at supporting Canadian small businesses and their owners through direct revenue, marketing, and expert advice during a time when they need it most.

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven to be as much of a financial crisis as it is a health one, significantly affecting Canadian small businesses and threatening the livelihoods of owners, their families, and their employees. Yet despite the challenges, countless owners have rallied and pivoted their businesses to survive against all odds.

TELUS was inspired to help and launched #StandWithOwners to support small business owners in several ways:

To encourage others to join in and support owners, TELUS asked Canadians to create a new post on Twitter or Instagram highlighting a small business, and using the hashtag #StandWithOwners and tagging @TELUSBusiness . In return, nominators were eligible to receive a $25 digital gift card to use at the selected business on behalf of TELUS. In only four days, #StandWithOwners exceeded expectations, generating over 20,000 social posts, with #StandWithOwners trending at number one on Twitter at launch.



to showcase their business and connect them with new customers and share their inspiring stories. TELUS is engaging industry experts and leading Canadian entrepreneurs like Arlene Dickinson for their support. In the coming weeks, TELUS will launch a series of interactive online discussions where small business owners can ask questions, share advice and discuss best practices on how to manage business uncertainty in a candid environment.

“The Canadian economy needs a thriving small business community to rise from the COVID-19 crisis” said Roi Ross, Vice-President of Marketing, TELUS Business. “Owners not only drive the economy forward, but their businesses are the heartbeat of our beloved neighbourhoods. The #StandWithOwners campaign celebrates and promotes this critical role that owners play in our local communities from coast-to-coast.”

Additionally over the coming weeks, TELUS will profile business owners from across the country showcasing how they have adapted their business during the pandemic as they continue to support their customers. Arlene Dickinson will also take part alongside TELUS executives showcasing their support for inspiring Canadian entrepreneurs and owners.

“Owners and Canadians at large are working to navigate through unchartered territory that has completely altered the way we live and do business. This can be extremely stressful, scary and lonely at times,” said Arlene Dickinson, General Partner of District Ventures Capital. “Now more than ever is the time to stand together as owners and as a community. This initiative by TELUS will help us to stay connected and support each other, and I'm looking forward to participating.”



For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the crisis, visit telus.com/en/business/small/covid-19/updates

