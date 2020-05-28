MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20 West , the new transit-oriented development located in downtown Mount Prospect, IL is officially 50% leased after its opening in October 2019. The 71 unit mixed-use building located at 20 W Northwest Hwy, will also feature EGGJAM Café and Handcrafted Kitchen. The building is under the management of Lincoln Property Company , the nation’s second largest multifamily manager.

20 West offers 17 different floorplans, a mix of junior 1-bedroom, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartment homes for a wide variety of preferences. Community perks include a rooftop resident lounge, fully-equipped fitness center with private zen yoga studio, great room featuring a fireplace, coffee bar, shuffleboard and demonstration kitchen, heated garage parking, and a short two-minute walk to Mount Prospect Metra Station.

Interior finishes include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood style plank flooring, and ceramic tile backsplashes. Smart homes are available with Amazon Alexa, Nest Thermostats, Smart Switches, and Smart Plugs.

The unique 4,500 square foot two-story restaurant space at 20 West will be filled by EGGJAM Café on the main level, offering grab-and-go gourmet items and the second-story dining area will be home to Handcrafted Kitchen, with a private outdoor space, views of the village's downtown and a full seasonal menu.

Christopher Coleman, with Wingspan Development Group, the developer of 20 West, commented, “Reaching 50% leased this quickly is a milestone we’re proud to meet, especially in the uncertainty of today’s rental market. It's a tribute to the quality of the location, the property and our people. Lincoln and their team have done a great job and we’re looking forward to continued success.”

For leasing information or a virtual contactless tour, visit www.liveat20west.com or reach us at (224) 441-7920.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management.

Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or visit https://www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

About Wingspan Development Group

​Wingspan Development Group delivers the highest quality projects across multiple real estate segments; residential, commercial and land development. The company combines a core team with over 80 years of real estate and construction experience with an unparalleled commitment to detail and execution. By blending their broad capabilities and nimble organization, they capitalize on diverse market opportunities to create value for clients and stakeholders. For more information visit https://www.wingspandev.com/