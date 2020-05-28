Dublin, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Team Collaboration Software Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to an analysis by the publisher, the global team collaboration software market will progress at a CAGR of 10.35% in the forecasting period 2019-2028.



The growing adoption of cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service) in the business environments is the primary driver of the team collaboration software market growth. In addition, the rising need for conference services in the market due to the rapid digitization is also influencing the global market growth positively. However, the high initial investments for network infrastructure and the rising concerns regarding the security of sensitive data are impeding market growth. Also, the complication of integrating an entire legacy system into the cloud is acting as a challenge to market growth. Key opportunities like the surge in the adoption of BYOD (bring your own device) policy must be leveraged to reach the projected growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Considering the geographical landscape, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the team collaboration software market in the coming years. The logistics industry makes use of team collaboration tools for maintaining a systematic operation of their process. The growth of the logistics market in China, Australia and ASEAN countries and the increased tie-ups with the e-commerce sector are anticipated to be the driving factor for the growth of the team collaboration software market in Asia-Pacific. Besides, the spread of coronavirus has favored the market with a rapid increase in the adoption of video conferencing tools for the smooth functioning of several industries.



The major companies in the team collaboration software market are Open Text Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Asana Inc, Microsoft, Blackboard Inc, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Citrix Systems Inc, Avaya Inc, AT&T Intellectual Property, Slack Technologies Inc, Oracle and Cisco Systems Inc.



Avaya Inc is a global company that provides next-generation business communication & collaboration solutions, real-time video collaboration, unified communications, networking and related services to different companies. Avaya has a broad portfolio of products & services, under segments like customer experience & contact center, unified communications, devices & phones and cloud. Avaya Spaces is a team collaboration tool provided by the company, which helps in integrating video, voice and other tasks into one application, accessible from anywhere. The company has a business presence in more than 100 countries in the world.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Team Collaboration Software Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. North America Holds Largest Market Share

2.2.2. Asia-Pacific is Fastest-Growing Market

2.2.3. Bfsi Holds Largest Market Share Amongst Applications

2.2.4. On-Premises Holds Largest Market Share Amongst Deployment Modes

2.2.5. Conferencing Software is Fastest-Growing Amongst Type

2.3. Porter's Five Force Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Ease of Use

2.4.2. Integration With Other Software

2.4.3. Project Reporting

2.4.4. Software Flexibility

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Value Chain Analysis

2.8. Market Drivers

2.8.1. Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Saas

2.8.2. Growing Adoption of Conferencing & Communication Solutions

2.9. Market Restraints

2.9.1. High Initial Capital Cost

2.9.2. Growing Security Concerns

2.10. Market Opportunities

2.10.1. Surge in Demand for Byod

2.11. Market Challenges

2.11.1. Integration of Legacy Systems to Cloud

2.12. Covid-19 Impact Insights



3. Global Team Collaboration Software Market Outlook - by Deployment

3.1. Cloud-Based

3.2. On-Premise



4. Global Team Collaboration Software Market Outlook - by Type

4.1. Conferencing Software

4.2. Communication & Coordination Software



5. Global Team Collaboration Software Market Outlook - by Application

5.1. Manufacturing

5.2. Bfsi

5.3. It & Telecom

5.4. Retail

5.5. Healthcare

5.6. Logistics & Transportation

5.7. Education



6. Global Team Collaboration Software Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Deployment

6.1.2. Market by Type

6.1.3. Market by Application

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Deployment

6.2.2. Market by Type

6.2.3. Market by Application

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Deployment

6.3.2. Market by Type

6.3.3. Market by Application

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Deployment

6.4.2. Market by Type

6.4.3. Market by Application

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Deployment

6.5.2. Market by Type

6.5.3. Market by Application

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Adobe Systems Incorporated

7.2. Asana Inc

7.3. Avaya Inc

7.4. AT&T Intellectual Property

7.5. Blackboard Inc

7.6. Cisco Systems Inc

7.7. Citrix Systems Inc

7.8. Intelligent Business Machines Corporation

7.9. Microsoft

7.10. Open Text Corporation

7.11. Oracle

7.12. Slack Technologies Inc



8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope

8.2. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.3. Sources of Data

8.4. Research Methodology



