Company's net turnover in the first three months of 2020 was 293.5 thousand euros, showing an increase of 6.7% against the corresponding period in 2019, whereas Company's profit before taxes was 33.4 thousand euros – by 11.7 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2019.



PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

31.03.2020

EUR 31.03.2019

EUR Net sales 293 464 274 971 a) from agricultural activities 293 464 274 971 Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 17 317 16 477 Other operating income 16 538 10 684 Costs of materials: (138 586) (136 176) a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (113 258) (111 342) b) other external costs (25 328) (24 834) Personnel costs: (114 226) (106 753) a) salaries for work (89 551) (82 259) b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (20 200) (18 861) c) other social insurance costs (4 475) (5 633) Depreciation adjustments: (13 893) (12 527) a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (13 886) (12 527) b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts (7) - Other operating costs (27 220) (24 967) Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 33 394 21 709 Enterprise income tax for the reporting year - - Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 33 394 21 709 The profit or loss for the year 33 394 21 709 Equity per 1 share (EPS) 0.079 0.051

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

