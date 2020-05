May 28, 2020 09:13 ET

Notice is hereby given of an extraordinary general meeting in Havila Shipping ASA

to be held

Venue: Havilahuset, 6092 FOSNAVÅG

Date: 18 June 2020

Hours: 09:00 (CEST)





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

