MONTREAL, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) (“Glen Eagle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Cobra Oro gold processing plant has restarted its operations on May 15, 2020 with the current production to be exported in early June. The early restart was made possible by obtaining a special working permit as the country is still under an extended lockdown due to the pandemic.



Cobra Oro has added a third production shift on May 25th and its operations are now running 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. Weekends are still under total lockdown across the country.

