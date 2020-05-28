|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27 May 2020
|£35.76m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27 May 2020
|£35.76m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|54,600,002
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 27 May 2020 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|65.49p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|65.18p
|Ordinary share price
|53.00p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(19.07%)
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 27/05/2020
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM