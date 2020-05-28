Boca Raton, Florida, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), an owner and manager of multiple esports teams, host of online tournaments and franchisor of esports gaming centers, announced today that it has signed multiple players and staff members to its Flamengo Esports team competing in the Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (“CBLoL Brazil”), the top tier professional league in Brazil. The new signings include Younghoon “Bvoy” Joo from Florida-based Misfits Gaming, after he played as Misfits’ starting Bot Laner during its Spring 2020 League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”) run.



To complete the roster, up and coming Brazilian Top Laner, Felipe “Bankai” Boal, was signed from KaBuM! E-Sports, to join an already proven Flamengo Esports team that finished in 2nd Place during the CBLoL 2020 Spring Split. For additional staff support, Gidd Sasser and Tyler Oelling were hired from North America to serve as Assistant Coach and Draft Coach, respectively. Debbie Chun has also been hired from North America in a dedicated support role specifically for the Korean players.

Returning players and staff include Changhun “Luci” Han, Bruno “Goku” Miyaguchi, and Seong Sang-hyeon “Reven” from Flamengo Esports’ 2019 CBLoL Championship team that competed in the 2019 League of Legends World Championship, and Thiago “Djoko” Maia, Filipe “Ranger” Brombilla, and Lucas “Lusska” Rentechen from the 2020 CBLoL Spring Split.

Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “We are pleased to maintain most of our winning players and staff from last split, and thrilled to sign Bvoy and Bankai. As always, our Flamengo Esports fans have been very loyal and supportive, as evidenced by the over 951,000 views of our video announcements of Bvoy, Bankai, and Luci, on Twitter over the last four days. We look forward to competing for the CBLoL Summer Split Championship. If we win the Summer Split Championship, we will qualify to play at Worlds for the second consecutive year. Last year’s Worlds had a total audience of over 100 million viewers online and in-person.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite® and EA Sports® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

