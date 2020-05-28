New York, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Fishing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04246024/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Rods, Reels, & Poles market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$57.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$68.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Rods, Reels, & Poles segment will reach a market size of US$394 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Sports Fishing Equipment market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$931 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Sports Fishing Equipment market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AFTCO Mfg. Co., Inc.; Daiwa Corporation; Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co.; Eppinger Mfg. Co.; Gamakatsu Co., Ltd.; Grandt Industries, Inc.; Jim Teeny, Inc.; Koppers Fishing; O. Mustad & Son A.S.; Okuma Fishing Tackle Corporation; Plano Synergy Holdings, Inc.; PRADCO Outdoor Brands, Inc.; Pure Fishing, Inc.; Rapala VMC Corporation; Sea Masterenterprise Co., Ltd.; Shimano, Inc.; Taylor Fly Fishing; TICA Fishing Tackle





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Recent Market Activity Sports Fishing Equipment: Meeting the Ever-Changing Needs of Recreational Fishing, the Healthful Pastime Myriad Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Drive Widespread Adoption of Fishing Equipment Key Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Ranked in the Order of Importance Global Market Outlook Lures, Flies, & Baits: The Fastest Growing Segment Global Competitor Market Shares Sports Fishing Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steady Proliferation of Connected Electronic Fishing Devices Drive Healthy Market Growth Select Innovative Electronic Sports Fishing-Related Products AngLR Tracker for Fishing Rod FishSentry Connected Fishing Rods PowerRay Underwater Robot Marcum Recon 5 Underwater Camera FLIR Ocean Scout TK Night-Vision Camera Passion for Outdoors and the Drive to Preserve Nature Drive Demand from the Millennials Population Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators Disruptive Technologies that Transformed the Sports Fishing Boats over the Years Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sports Fishing Equipment Sales Surging Interest in Fishing among Women Opens Up Growth Avenues Airbomb: A Revolutionary Mid-Air Baiting Device Shimano Develops World’s Most Advanced Fishing Reel Lures Mimic Sounds of Fish Lures with Characteristic Wobbling Action Bait Covers More Water to Find Feeding Fish 3D Printed Fishing Bobbers Recent ARC Fishing Innovations Advancements in Fly Fishing Reels Innovative Fishing Accessories Other Innovative Fishing Rods, Lures and Reels

