Pune, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hemostats market size is anticipated to USD 5.44 billion by the end of 2025. The growth of this region is accountable for the increasing incidences of sports-related injuries worldwide. A hemostat is a surgical tool used for controlling the flow of blood at the time of performing operations. According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Hemostats Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Active Hemostats, Passive Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Others), By Application (Trauma, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Others), By End, User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2018-2025,” the value of this market was USD 3.33 billion in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% between 2018 and 2025.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hemostatic-agents-market-100084







What are the Objectives of the Report?

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market emphasizing factors promoting, demoting, creating opportunities, and challenging the market. It also highlights significant industry developments, current trends, and other useful insights into the market. The report discusses the table of segmentation in detail and mentions the names of the leading segment with attributed factors. Additionally, the report highlights the names of players functioning in the market and the major strategies adopted by them to gain the highest revenue and emerge dominant in the competition.



An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hemostatic-agents-market-100084







Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Number of Sports Injuries to Augment Growth

The increasing number of accidental cases and the rise in the number of surgical procedures are the major factors promoting hemostat market growth. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on sports and physical activities and the rising number of sports injuries is also expected to aid in the expansion of the market. Besides this, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that requires surgical treatment procedures is also adding impetus to the market.

On the contrary, in some cases with anticoagulated patients, there arises the need for blood transfusion and this may make it difficult for surgeons to achieve hemostasis and control the excess blood flow. This may pose a major challenge to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, increasing investments in research and development of excessive bleeding management techniques and devices are likely to create better growth opportunities in the future.

Segment-

Passive Hemostats Segment to Hold Dominance Owing to Improved Patient Outcomes

Based on segmentation by product, the passive hemostats segment earned a 48.1% share in 2017 and gained dominance owing to various advantages offered by this segment. This includes minimal complications, improved patient outcomes, and cost-efficiency.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Market on Account of Presence of Increasing Number of Ambulatory Patients Opting Surgery

Geographically, North America earned a revenue of USD 1.17 billion in 2017 and emerged dominant, attributable to the rise in the number of surgeries and supported interventions for controlling blood loss during operations from the government. This, coupled with the high rate of hospital visits including both inpatient and ambulatory patients opting for therapeutic and invasive surgeries are likely to help this region continue dominating the market in the forthcoming years.

On the other side, the Asia Pacific hemostats market share is likely to rise at a rapid pace in the coming years on account of increasing disposable incomes of people in the country and their willingness to spend more on better healthcare and medical facilities and the adoption of advanced technology in the healthcare sector of the region.





Quick Buy - Hemostats Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100084







Competitive Landscape-

Ethicon and Baxter Covering Majority Revenue on Account of Diverse Portfolio

In 2017, Baxter earned the highest revenue and emerged dominant owing to its increased efforts to improve its diversification strategy that improved the accessibility of its major brands. Ethicon earned the second-largest share owing to established brand presence, and wide network distribution especially in Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Other players are investing heavily in research and development of next-generation device technology and the launch of new products besides collaborative efforts to gain momentum in the market.

Key Industry Developments of the Hemostats Market include:

December 2018 – An additional curved applicator was launched by Baxter International Inc. for a hemostatic agent called Floseal. This agent applies to ENT surgical procedures and is likely to help expand the sale worldwide.

June 2019 – Food and Drug Administration approved the device technology called VISTASEAL manufactured by Ethicon. This product is a next-generation device technology used for addressing moderate bleeding during surgeries.





List of Key Companies Operating in the Hemostats Market are:



Biom’up

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic

Stryker

Pfizer Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

Ethicon LLC

Integra Life Sciences

BD

Other players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hemostatic-agents-market-100084







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Technological Advancements in Hemostats Key Industry Trends Overview of Pricing by Key Countries

Global Hemostats Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Active Hemostats Thrombin based Hemostats Fibrin Sealants Passive Hemostats Plant-based Animal-based Others Combination Hemostats Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Trauma Cardiovascular Surgery General Surgery Plastic Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Neurosurgery Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/hemostatic-agents-market-100084





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Hemophilia Drugs Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Disease Indication (Hemophilia A, B & C), Therapy Type (Recombinant Therapy, Plasma therapy & Others), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Thrombin Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product (Bovine Thrombin, Human Thrombin, Recombinant Thrombin), By Dosage Form (Powder Form, Solution Form), By End user (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers & Clinics, Academics and Research Institutes), and Geography Forecast till 2025

Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product Type (3-factor PCC, 4-factor PCC), Application (Congenital and Acquired Coagulation Factor deficiency), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Antithrombin Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Application (Therapeutics, Research, Diagnostics & Others), Source (Human, Goat Milk), Dosage Form (Lyophilized, Liquid) & Geography Forecast till 2025



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

