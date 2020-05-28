San Antonio, TX, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, has been recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for achieving 200 AWS Certifications through the AWS Partner Network (APN).

This accomplishment authenticates Sirius’ commitment to continuous professional development, validating more than 100 AWS-certified technical employees as experts in the design, deployment, and operation of applications and infrastructure on AWS.

The APN Training and Certification Program is an industry-recognized distinction that helps the Sirius cloud team expand its AWS skillsets to differentiate its business value and better serve clients. By obtaining AWS training and accreditations, Sirius is able to continue providing superior support and service to its clients.

“This is a landmark achievement that demonstrates Sirius’ technical strength and commitment to excellence in helping clients create business advantages in the cloud,” said Steve Dowling, vice president of Cloud at Sirius. “I’m proud of the work executed by our Cloud Center of Excellence team and our Sirius engineers in achieving this distinction.”

As an APN Advanced Consulting Partner, Sirius continues to build on its strategic relationship with AWS to provide a complete cloud services and cloud management portfolio designed to enable clients fast, flexible access to the cloud. Sirius leverages the skills and certifications that will elevate its AWS expertise and its ability to assist clients with the quick and easy implementation of modern IT application, infrastructure, and DevOps capabilities.

To learn more about how Sirius helps organizations develop a successful cloud adoption strategy to optimize application and service delivery, while safely migrating, managing, and running applications and workloads, visit Sirius’ Cloud Solutions page.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

All brand, service and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

###

Jody LaRoque, Manager, Marketing Communications Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 210-918-9575 jody.laroque@siriuscom.com Vin Tugade, Director, Corporate Communications Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. 650-576-3820 vin.tugade@siriuscom.com