Washington, DC, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From June 1 to June 7, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) will host its first-ever virtual 5K for nature, a campaign designed to help people stay active and engaged during this time of uncertainty.

With many activities cancelled or postponed, this is a challenging time for everyone. Many of us are wondering what we can do on the weekends to stay connected, while also giving back. WWF’s “5K for Nature” aims to connect people to nature within their own communities, even while social distancing. The campaign overlaps with World Environment Day on June 5, a day dedicated to taking action to protect our planet.

The connection between our health and nature is profound. If we continue to lose nature, pandemics will become more common and more severe. WWF is working to help stop the drivers of future pandemics by tackling the illegal wildlife trade and halting the worst impacts of deforestation. Participants in WWF’s “5K For Nature” can be a part of the solution.

Participants register via WWF’s Panda Nation website, and sign-up as an individual or as part of a team. Registration is $20 and there is no minimum fundraising commitment. Participants receive a downloadable race bib, an exclusive Panda Nation t-shirt for those who raise $100 or more, personalized support and much more.

And while participating, WWF encourages participants to share inspiration with friends and loved ones by posting photos they take of nature using the hashtag #5KForNature.

WWF advises participants to stay up to date on the latest news and guidelines from the CDC, WHO and local and national authorities. More details available at WWF’s website, worldwildlife.org/5kfornature.

Quote from Bre Giovanniello, lead organizer of WWF’s 5K For Nature: “A lot of our friends, family and neighbors are looking for something to do right now. WWF’s virtual 5k is easy and accessible. All you need is a pair of sneakers, flip flips, or just your bare feet to participate. Getting outside is great for your physical, mental and emotional health. Appreciating our environment can be very special at this moment in time.”

Images of people walking/hiking for media use: https://hive.panda.org/Share/yt023a1c1kmeat6h6321n45c62n35m1j

ABOUT WORLD WILDLIFE FUND (WWF)

WWF is one of the world’s leading conservation organizations, working in nearly 100 countries for over half a century to help people and nature thrive. With the support of more than 5 million members worldwide, WWF is dedicated to delivering science-based solutions to preserve the diversity and abundance of life on Earth, halt the degradation of the environment and combat the climate crisis. Visit www.worldwildlife.org to learn more and keep up with the latest conservation news by following @WWFNews on Twitter and signing up for our newsletter and news alerts here.

Jenna Bonello World Wildlife Fund 202-495-4541 jenna.bonello@wwfus.org