NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) resulting from allegations that Brookdale and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 30, 2020, media outlets reported that a proposed class action had been filed against Brookdale accusing the Company of, among other things, “chronically insufficient staffing” at its facilities in an effort to meet financial benchmarks.

On this news, Brookdale’s stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 15.22%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $3.12 per share on May 1, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Brookdale investors. If you purchased shares of Brookdale please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1864.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm .

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------