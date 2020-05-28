PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced the Phenom TXM platform has been named the Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution of 2020 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards . The distinguished CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.

The Phenom TXM platform was selected for its unique ability to automate the talent lifecycle, empower internal employees, drive high-volume recruiting velocity, and deliver action-oriented analytics to organizations. Fueled by AI and machine learning, each talent experience—candidate, recruiter, employee and management—is personalized to match the right candidates and employees to the right jobs faster. The solution also accommodates virtual recruiting to reach and engage the global telecommuting workforce.

“Companies need to be able to attract and retain employees during the best times or the toughest situations,” said Jonathan Dale, vice president of marketing at Phenom. “Being recognized as the best talent management solution reflects our commitment to provide our customers with amazing candidate, employee, recruiter and hiring manager experiences. Using the power of AI, we help HR teams accomplish their distinctive goals.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Nominees in the Best Human Capital or Talent Management Solution automate and improve aspects of human resources management and talent acquisition including HRIS, recruiting and performance appraisal. The Phenom TXM platform was evaluated by software and business technology experts based on its reporting and analytics, ease of use, visual aesthetics, simple implementation, innovation and ability to integrate with other solutions.

“Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement earlier last week in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

For more information, please visit our website .