NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The last couple of months have been an exercise in transformation for restaurants, with new business models, workforce reductions and reimagined menus. Behind all of these changes are people: Business leaders making difficult decisions to help their companies survive, employees showing up to work day after day, and vendors and partners using their resources to help in new ways.



To highlight those people and their stories, the award-winning editorial teams at Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN) and Restaurant Hospitality (RH) have launched Stories from the Front Lines. In this program, NRN and RH highlights the human moments behind the business moves necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic. NRN and RH reached out to foodservice professionals throughout the industry about what they’ve seen and how their teams have adapted in the face of unprecedented challenges.

“These men and women talked about closing restaurants, cutting salaries and furloughing employees,” said Executive Editor Lisa Jennings. “They walked us through exactly how they built their crisis management plans, and how they are protecting their workers and their customers. They shared feelings of helplessness, but also moments of hope and heroism.”

Stories from the Front Lines includes passionate first-person essays and one-on-one interviews with editors, resulting in a look at the complex emotions and difficult decisions facing restaurant professionals today. You can find their stories on our websites at NRN.com and Restaurant-Hospitality.com .

“The Stories from the Front Lines program showcases powerful storytelling from the editorial team at Nation’s Restaurant News and Restaurant Hospitality,” said Group Content Director Becky Schilling. “By sharing restaurateurs’ stories in their own words, we’re able to engage with our audience in new and more personal ways than ever before to showcase just how devastating this pandemic has been and how resourceful the industry is and will continue to be.”

Stories from the Front Lines is the latest in comprehensive coverage of COVID-19, from supply chain issues to the pivot to carryout and delivery, the impact on workforce and safety. Complete coverage of how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting restaurants can be found on the NRN Coronavirus Hub and RH Coronavirus Hub of our websites.

ABOUT NATION’S RESTAURANT NEWS

Nation's Restaurant News is the No. 1 source of business information for the foodservice industry. For more than 50 years, NRN has served the information and engagement needs of foodservice professionals, offering award-winning content across all mediums with the goal of driving businesses forward. NRN was named Best Media Brand by the Jesse H. Neal Awards in 2019. NRN is part of The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect. Visit our website at www.nrn.com .

ABOUT RESTAURANT HOSPITALITY

Restaurant Hospitality is the only national B2B media brand dedicated solely to independent restaurant operators. With a 100-year-history, RH serves chefs and restaurateurs with hands-on, solutions-focused content that includes tactics and best practices for handling the evolving restaurant world. RH is part of The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect. Visit our website at www.restaurant-hospitality.com .

ABOUT THE RESTAURANT & FOOD GROUP BY INFORMA CONNECT

The Restaurant & Food Group by Informa Connect is the largest and most integrated media brand portfolio in foodservice and supermarket retail. The group connects the entire food and foodservice ecosystem of operators, chefs, retailers, manufacturers, vendors and solutions providers through traditional, digital, social and custom media as well as in-person events and conferences. restaurant-food.informaconnect.com

ABOUT INFORMA CONNECT

Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Media Contact:

Jesse Yeung

Media Marketing Director, Restaurant & Food Group

Informa Connect

jesse.yeung@informa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0379f4e-39cb-435c-a007-c5f555d9bc49