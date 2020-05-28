New release introduces free enhanced mobile app and eases scaling and integration
BEDFORD, Mass., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced the release of Progress® MOVEit® 2020, the secure, automated Managed File Transfer (MFT) solution that can be deployed on-premises and in the cloud. The new release comes equipped with MOVEit Mobile 2.0, as well as enhanced cloud, integration and performance capabilities.
“Demand for secure file transfer in hybrid environments has increased over the past few months as large files are being exchanged with remote team members and partners in virtual work environments,” said Stewart Bond, research director, Data Integration and Intelligence software research at IDC. “MOVEit 2020 is putting these abilities into the hands of non-technical users, while ensuring the security and integrity of sensitive data.”
Accelerated by the recent pandemic, file transfer demands are increasing as the ability to quickly and easily share and access information securely are at an all-time high. Although businesses need just-in-time information, regulatory compliance requirements, if left unfulfilled, can result in expensive fines, damage to reputation and even loss of business. The latest release of Progress MOVEit addresses these concerns by enabling users to leverage a mobile device to securely upload information as well as access data remotely, while maintaining security and compliance requirements.
“We are in a new era of remote workforces, portable medical facilities and social distancing that requires flexibility of engagement. Yet in the case of healthcare workers, for example, security cannot be sacrificed as we adapt to these new working conditions,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Progress MOVEit assists critical remote workforces by enabling both access to and the ability to gather data via any number of portable devices safely and securely.”
New in Progress MOVEit 2020 file transfer solution:
“The volume of information being accessed by any number of end-users, customers or partners for any business on any given day is growing with no signs of slowing. At the same time, businesses need to manage this information in a way that provides easy access, yet meets stringent compliance and security standards,” added Ainsworth. “With today’s release of MOVEit, Progress is helping customers address these challenges with technology that is easy to use, flexible and secure. Progress understands the critical needs of today’s businesses because we’ve partnered with thousands of customers, providing them with a variety of tools and technologies to improve business functions and stay competitive.”
